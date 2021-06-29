Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have an on-stage discussion with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at an upcoming bitcoin event, according to recent tweets.

Earlier today, Dorsey made an offer to Musk that they have a conversation at the event, saying they should have “THE talk.” Musk replied, “Very well then, let’s do it.”

(After this article was published, Dorsey then replied, “Done! Will set up.“)

See more: Jack Dorsey says Square is weighing a possible bitcoin hardware wallet

The upcoming event is called The B Word (in reference to bitcoin if you couldn’t work that out). Its focus is on how institutions can embrace bitcoin, which is fitting for Musk since his company Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency — before selling some just to prove liquidity, according to Musk.

But it will also be interesting to see a discussion between the two since Dorsey has very much become a bitcoin evangelist while Musk appears to be far more critical, both of the environmental implications of the technology and the community behind it (he was poking fun at bitcoin maximalists earlier today).

See more: Elon Musk files trademark paperwork for Tesla restaurant concept

The event will feature speakers including ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, and former acting and deputy director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Michael Morell.

Musk did, however, finish his tweet with a winky face emoji, so you can never know if he’s being too serious.

Source: The Block