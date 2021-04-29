Exscientia, an Oxford, England, UK-based clinical stage pharmatech company using artificial intelligence (AI) to design patient-based drugs, completed a $225m Series D funding round.

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the Series D and was joined by previous round lead investors, Novo Holdings and funds managed by Blackrock. Other investors included Mubadala Investment Company, Farallon Capital, Casdin Capital, GT Healthcare Capital, Marshall Wace, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Laurion Capital, Hongkou and Bristol-Myers Squibb. In addition, SoftBank is providing an additional $300m equity commitment that can be drawn at the company’s discretion.

The company intends to use the funds to advance its proprietary pipeline through clinical testing as well as to continue expanding the technology platform toward autonomous drug design.

Led by Andrew Hopkins, CEO, Exscientia has built and integrated a broad array of AI and experimental technologies to capture and utilize the most patient-relevant data to precision design drugs for multiparameter optimization. The company’s platform evaluates the target and mechanism through high content phenomics, novel biophysics and deep learning from biological data. That information is then translated into the design of precision drugs through proprietary AI algorithms driven by thousands of models. To date, the company has been able to advance seven precision designed drugs from project initiation to development candidate in an average time of 12 months.

Source: FinSMEs