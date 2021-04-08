The UAE has launched a biometric facial and fingerprint recognition technology as part of its plans to create the first secure digital national identity project for citizens and residents in the country.

It comes into force less than two months after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, first announced plans to roll out the new initiative.

Using the face print technology facilitates the registration process in the digital identification application, UAE Pass, so that customers need not visit government centres for services, noted a release by state news agency Wam.

See more: Oman Arab Bank implemented Digital User Onboarding by NNTC and Smart Engines

The UAE government is one of the first governments in the world to adopt such technology. The aim is to facilitate people’s lives and provide a quick and effective way to obtain digital government services.

The number of registered digital IDs has so far reached more than 1.38 million, of which 628,000 have verified accounts.

Source: KHALEEJ TIMES