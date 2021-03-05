With the pandemic boosting demand for alternative assets, J.P. Morgan Securities’ Joyce Chang is seeing a new dynamic unfolding in the cryptocurrency space: a battle between banks and fintech.

“Fintech is coming into the mainstream from this pandemic as there has really been demand for digital services — less in person transactions,” the firm’s chair of global research told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Thursday.

See more: Five digital security trends to watch in 2021

The activity is playing out as bitcoin, the predominant cryptocurrency, is taking Wall Street on a wild ride. Bitcoin is up about 66% this year and 452% over the last 12 months.

“We’ve seen demand from millennials,” Chang said. “We’ve seen demand from institutional investors for the first time, as well.”

In a research note last week, Chang wrote along with colleague Amy Ho that investors could consider owning up to 1% of bitcoin in a multiasset portfolio.