(Bloomberg) – Antonio García Martínez, the former Apple engineer who was fired following an employee protest over his earlier comments about women, said the company was aware of the briefs that ultimately led to his firing.

“Apple was very aware of my writing before hiring me,” Garcia Martinez wrote on Twitter on Friday, his first public comment from him since he left the iPhone maker earlier this week. “My references were widely questioned about my best-selling book and my true professional (rather than literary) personality.” The former Apple engineer also said that he was “fired by Apple on a quick decision” and that he “changed” his life to join the Cupertino, California-based company.

García Martínez was hired in April as an engineer for Apple’s advertising platforms team, which drives advertising space in the App Store, Apple News and Stocks applications. “Apple actively recruited me to my position on the ad team, reaching out to a former colleague to convince me to join,” he tweeted. “Apple found my experience in the ad space, specifically around data and privacy, very relevant to their efforts and persuaded me to leave my position.”

Apple’s knowledge of his writing prior to hiring him is not surprising given the company’s strict hiring process, but he raised questions about how that process resulted in his hiring approval. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on García Martínez’s tweets.

Earlier this week, multiple Apple employees complained about the Garcia Martinez hiring both internally and on social media, citing comments he made and excerpts from his 2016 memoir, “Chaos Monkeys.” In the book, Garcia Martinez called Silicon Valley women “soft and weak” and made a number of other claims deemed misogynistic and racist by Apple employees.

In an internal memo to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president who oversees services like advertising and executives in the diversity and inclusion department, Apple employees questioned how a company that prides itself on diversity could make such a hire.

“We demand an investigation into how her published views on women and people of color were ignored or ignored, along with a clear plan of action to prevent this from happening again,” the workers wrote. The internal firestorm at Apple was a rarity for a company that had mostly sidestepped related controversies that have plagued Alphabet Inc.’s Google and other tech companies.

“At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted,” Apple said Wednesday when it announced that Garcia Martinez was no longer with the company. “Behavior that degrades or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.”