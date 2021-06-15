Africa is one of the largest consumers of smartphone apps in the world. With a large portion of millennials to senior members of society downloading an array of apps already in 2021, Africa’s app offering continues to go from strength to strength. Music streaming apps are popular, so too are banking apps and a whole host of other products from other genres.

Thanks to the powerful smartphone devices which offer more functionalities and can house more detailed apps than we have ever known before, the offering in this space continues to improve at a rapid pace. For Africans, the options are extensive in what is a crowded marketplace. Not only are people using their smartphone devices to update social media statuses or play games like live roulette at a trusted African casino, but they’re accessing apps that perform a variety of tasks and make life go more smoothly too. In countries like South Africa, for example, startups and well-established companies have produced a number of unique apps which cater to specific local needs. The offering in this space is quite remarkable.

As Africans continue to download various options, here is a look at five of the top apps for your smartphone right now.

WumDrop

A services and delivery app which rivals Uber, WumDrop is growing on a daily basis. Users simply type in their address, contact details, and drop-off details, and then a WumDrop driver will make sure you’ve picked up and taken to your destination on time. All of the drivers on the app have to go through rigorous testing, including criminal checks, which means you’ll always be in capable hands. A minimum fare is around $3.58 (R50), and the app is only available in Johannesburg and Cape Town at the time of the writing.

Moya Messenger

A rival to WhatsApp in Africa, Moya Messenger is a basic messaging app that is being downloaded by more and more Africans. What separates Moya Messenger out from its rivals, though, is that users don’t need data to use it. You can send videos, images, audio messages and gifs without using up any data. An affordable option for all then, Moya Messenger is a great communication tool in today’s world.

Namola

With a large amount of crime and road accidents occurring throughout South Africa, apps like Namola can mean the difference between life and death. Granting users with quick access to emergency services, the app enables you to simply press a button in the event of an emergency and then from there, your location will be sent to a nearby responder. An operator will then contact you to determine the exact details of your situation and to make you feel at ease before you’re seen to by an emergency service. An understandably popular app in South Africa, Namola is a tool that can save lives.

iROKOtv

An on-demand television and movie service that is widely used in Nigeria in particular, iROKOtv offers over 6,000 Nigerian and Ghanaian films. Users can also sample its selection of Bollywood, Hollywood and Korean movies, with all titles being suitable to watch on an android device during a morning commute to work. Available to customers outside of Nigeria, too, iROKOtv’s popularity makes total sense.

HelloFood

A big app in Ghana especially, HelloFood is the go-to app for people wanting to order food at the touch of a button. With access to a variety of different cuisines from local establishments, it’s a great option for hungry people. Currently available in Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Algeria and Egypt, HelloFood is excellent.

Surce: African Exponent