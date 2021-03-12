Galileo , the API standard for card issuing and digital banking, and a subsidiary of Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi) announced on Wednesday the opening of its Latin America headquarters and innovation center in the Torre Reforma building, which is located in Mexico City

As previously reported, Galileo is a global payments platform that powers fintechs, challenger banks, neobanks, financial services, and investment firms by removing the complexity from payments.

See more: PayPal to acquire Curv

“The Galileo’s API-based payment processing platform leads the industry with superior fraud detection, security, decision-making analytics and regulatory compliance functionality combined with customized, responsive and flexible programs to accelerate the success of all payments companies and solve tomorrow’s payments challenges today.”

While sharing more details about the new headquarters, Tory Jackson, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Latin America for Galileo, stated:

“Galileo was founded with a focus on financial inclusion, and we are proud to partner with innovators to advance financial inclusion and digital transformation in Latin America . Since last year’s first office opening, Mexico City has proven to be an amazing home for Galileo, and this new office solidifies our commitment to supporting the fintech industry in México and LATAM.”

In addition to its Salt Lake City base and offices in Mexico, Galileo maintains offices in New York City and San Francisco. Galileo added that it will initially be hiring about 25 new team members across Engineering, Payment Technology, Product Innovation, Client Success, and Operations with a capacity for about 55 team members. The company added:

“This expanded presence will enable Galileo to serve strategic markets across Latin America in-market and in-language, and co-innovate with dynamic technology firms to bring differentiated products and services to their clients.”

Source: Crowdfound Insider