AdWords Search Ad Campaigns have been here for quite a while now, and if I choose the right words, ‘they have been delivering stellar marketing returns to a variety of businesses.’

However, if you have been running AdWords campaigns for some time now and are still awaiting significant results – this blog brings you some game-changing search ads strategies.

Before we begin, I assume you have set up your Google Analytics account, done your initial keyword research, and planned your landing page messaging.

So, we have compiled this article to help you understand and implement some stellar search ad campaigns.

A/B Testing Expanded Search Ads

Over a year, Google launched expanded text search ads to help marketers make well-defined ad copies. Adding an extra headline and description allows the marketers to display essential search terms in the ad copy itself. It also gives the user more information, improving the click through rate.

However, having an Expanded Search Ad isn’t enough. One needs to make sure that the ad performs the best. A marketer has to implement A/B testing for the expanded search ad campaigns to see which ad campaign works the best for his business. There are various ways to do A/B testing, some of them include –

Trying various headline variations

Changing the messaging and content on the landing page

Trying different keyword sets

Changing the match types

A/B testing various options will help you optimize and leverage the best ad performance. You can hire Google AdWords experts to study and use the A/B testing data smartly to create high-performance campaigns for your business.

Leverage Dynamic Search Ads

Dynamic Search Ads or Google Built Ads use Google AI bots to pull out an ads headline dynamically from the landing pages. These headlines are based on the users’ search query and, therefore, it is highly relevant. Dynamic Text Ads are effective, but they may lack the human touch in some cases.

Dynamic Ads work the best for eCommerce businesses with a large inventory. It minimizes a marketer’s effort to create ad copies for each inventory manually and speeds up the campaign setup process. One cannot utilize manual CPC for Dynamic Ads, and Google chooses the bid based on the target CPA or enhanced CPC bidding strategy.

With the Dynamic Ads, the marketer supplies the description and the link of the landing page or website from where the Google bots can source the headline content. Since there is a correlation between the search terms, keywords and ad copy, the quality score of Dynamic Search Ads is high.

When you are running Dynamic text ads, you need to ensure that the landing page you provide is relevant to the user’s search intent. For example, a branding campaign might require the main website link so that Google can source headlines from the entire website. Conversely, when creating Dynamic Ads for a specific inventory, Google would need a particular landing page link.

Again you can do A/B testing for Dynamic Search Ads by trying various landing page variations and ad copy descriptions.

Combine With Responsive Search Ads

What if I told you that you could utilize the power of dynamic ads and still have control over the ad copies? Yes, Responsive Text Ads allow you to expand your headline and description options. One can supply 5 unique headlines and 3 descriptions for Responsive Ads. So when your customer drops a search query, the headline and description most relevant to the search query will be displayed on the SERP.

It is recommended to use Responsive Ads in conjunction with Expanded Text Ads, where you can create two Expanded Search Ads and one Responsive Search Ad in an ad group. However, one can also run up to three Responsive Ads simultaneously.

When you hire Google AdWords experts, they can help you utilize the best search ads combination to draw excellent performance from your PPC campaigns.

You Cannot Completely Rely on Google Built Ads

Though Dynamic and Responsive Ads are effective and can minimize efforts from the marketer’s side, you need to regularly create new ad copies. There are multiple reasons to avoid relying completely on Google Built Ads. These are –

First, you cannot perform extensive A/B testing on Dynamic and Responsive Ads. You need to use your Analytics data to make regular optimization in your ad campaigns so to understand which combination works the best for your business. It is an ongoing task, and you need to keep trying new ad copies to reap the best returns.

Second, Dynamic Search Ads doesn’t allow you to control your spending manually. Google adjusts your bids in Dynamic and Responsive Ads, and your budget is likely to deplete faster as you cannot manually manage the daily budget. While in the case of Expanded Search Ads you can manage your daily budget and monthly budget manually. It gives you better control over your ad spend.

Third, Google Built Ads are more likely to lack the human emotion factor. It is recommended to use Expanded Search Ads also when you wish to add the human emotion factor and have better control over the keywords, ad copies, and ads spent.