A multitude of carefully laid technology plans were blown off course in 2020, driving IT investments in unforeseen directions — mostly toward accelerated digital transformation. While there is still much uncertainty about what 2021 and beyond hold in store, now is the time to get an understanding about what IT investment priorities are likely to be going forward.

This round table discussion with industry experts will be introduced by Jeremiah Caron, Global Head of Research & Analysis – Technology Group for independent consulting firm GlobalData. He will first present GlobalData’s perspective on the key market drivers affecting IT investment decisions, using market data and buyer sentiment analysis to illustrate the trends.

See more: Regaining momentum after a tough year for data centres

The discussion will embrace the vital, inter-related topics from a CIO’s perspective of accelerated multi-cloud evolution and latest developments in SD-WAN, the surge in cybercrime and security implications, as well as the latest developments in AI and automation across the network.

This event will be rounded off with a short Q&A with selected IT media. It all adds up to a great opportunity to gain real insights into this year’s IT investment priorities for business.

Don’t miss this!

“2020 was the year when multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments moved from the margins to centre stage. There is little doubt that this year will see a consolidation of cloud-native application deployment. Hyperscales will respond by facilitating migration towards edge compute. Edge computing will continue to break down the barriers between cloud and on-premise, with functions such as AI, security and WAN optimization delivered anywhere, at scale. While 5G had an uncertain time last year, it may yet emerge over the next 12 months as critical technology for next-generation enterprise applications. Don’t expect SD-WAN to get and less popular. But do look forward to a year when AI heads for the mainstream, enabling just about everything in the network and application ecosystem to function better. Finally, one of the big winners of 2020 was cybercrime. This is the year the hard lessons leared about holistic, end-to-end security will help enterprises fight back.”

Jeremiah Caron, Global Head of Research & Analysis – Technology Group, GlobalData