The GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum today announced the election of its first Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, and the formation of its first Working Group, formally kicking-off the work of the vendor-led industry Fixed Wireless Access forum. The first Working Group will focus on the curation and publication of the GSA 4G/5G FWA Catalogue, a unique and comprehensive reference guide to mainstream FWA vendors and their products’ main functions that will promote information sharing between vendors and operators. GSA also today welcomed Qualcomm to the 4G & 5G FWA Forum, taking the number of Founding Partners and Members up to 27 vendors from across the FWA ecosystem.

The GSA 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access Forum Steering Team includes:

Chairperson: Julien Grivolas, Huawei

Vice-Chairperson: John Yazlle, Ericsson

FWA Catalogue Working Group lead: Peter Lewis, Casa Systems

Formed under the auspices of the Global mobile Suppliers Association, the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum brings together leading chipset, module, and terminal vendors – as well as other telecommunications industry representatives, who wish to promote 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, products and services – to report on progress of FWA deployments, identify use cases and encourage global adoption.

“The FWA market is seeing rapid growth with over 484 operators investing in FWA based on LTE or 5G – an opportunity that chipset, module, and terminal vendors right across the world are responding to,” said Julien Grivolas, Chairman of GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum. “The challenge for the industry in such a rapidly evolving market is to learn from each other, promote successful experiences and identify directions in technical development. By complementing the existing activities of our members, the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum is committed to giving the fixed wireless ecosystem a voice that operators around the world will hear.”

Producing a FWA CPE device catalogue detailing FWA products available in the market is the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum’s first initiative. GSA has identified over 1500 LTE FWA devices in its GAMBoD database, of which 822 were added so far this year. FWA CPE vendors are invited to submit details on their modules and terminals’ main features, functions and industry applications and be part of the drive to promote and share product information between vendors and operators.

Joe Barrett, President, Global mobile Suppliers Association, commented: “The industry response to the establishment of the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum, with 27 of the world’s biggest and most innovative vendors from across the FWA ecosystem joining as founding partners and members, is tangible evidence of the early growth opportunity for 5G that fixed wireless access offers. We invite all those in the industry with a stake in fixed wireless access to be part of the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum – it is only by fostering collaboration among FWA suppliers that we can collectively improve the industry’s ecosystem and ensure business success.”

GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum Founding Partners and Members include ASRMicro, ATEL, BEC Technologies, Beijing Esound Technology Co., Blinq Networks, Casa Systems, Ericsson, Fibocom, Gosuncnwelink Technology, Guangzhou Tozed Kangwei, Hai IoT, Huawei, Jaton Technology, MaxComm, MobotMobile, Neoway, Nokia, Notion InfoTech, Qualcomm, Quectel, Sequans, SMAWave, TigerCel, Unisoc, YaoJin Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Zhongmi Communications and ZMTEL.

Membership and participation in the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum is open to chipset, module, and terminal vendors, together with industry representatives from across the telecommunications ecosystem who wish to promote Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, products and services.