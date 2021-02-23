The GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum today published the first GSA 4G/5G FWA Device Ecosystem Directory, a unique reference guide to mainstream and emerging FWA vendors and their products. The Directory promotes information sharing between vendors and operators and accelerate the deployment of 4G and 5G fixed wireless access services globally.

The Fixed Wireless Access Device Ecosystem Directory contains an overview of the growing number of companies involved in the 3GPP Fixed Wireless Access Device Ecosystem. Listing over 140 devices, it groups companies according to where they sit in the ecosystem, namely Chipset Suppliers, Module Suppliers or Device Suppliers for easy reference.

The GSA 4G/5G FWA Device Ecosystem Company Directory is available for download here: https://gsacom.com/paper/4g-5g-fwa-company-directory-1-issue-1-february-2021/. GSA invites all FWA device, chipset and module vendors to submit their product information for inclusion in this industry resource; to be part of the Directory please contact FWAForum@gsacom.com.

In the directory, FWA Devices are split into two families, “CPE” which are defined as AC powered devices designed for continuous 24 hours broadband connectivity, and “Battery operated devices” which are defined as devices including batteries designed specifically for nomadic or sporadic usage of broadband connectivity (e.g. MiFi or Pocket Hotspot). Companies listed in the chipset and module sections of this directory produce specific 3GPP based 4G/5G chipsets or modules that are suitable for inclusion in any of the FWA product types listed above.

Formed under the auspices of the Global mobile Suppliers Association, the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum brings together leading chipset, module, and terminal vendors – as well as other telecommunications industry representatives, who wish to promote 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, products and services – to report on progress of FWA deployments, identify use cases and encourage global adoption.

“Ask regulators and operators about FWA, and one of the first questions you hear back from them is about the availability of equipment,” said Julien Grivolas, Chairman of GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum. “The industry, through the Forum, is doing a lot of work to learn from each other, promote successful experiences and identify directions in technical development. With product innovation being driven by companies both large and small, this Directory is a significant step in ensuring that market has visibility of the ever-growing number of companies producing FWA devices, chipsets and modules. By drawing on our members and the wider FWA ecosystem, the GSA 4G/5G FWA Device Ecosystem Directory is a key pillar in giving the fixed wireless ecosystem a voice that operators around the world will hear.”

GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum Founding Partners and Members include ASRMicro, ATEL, BEC Technologies, Beijing Esound Technology Co., BLINQ Networks, Casa Systems, Ericsson, Fibocom, Gosuncnwelink Technology, Greenpacket, Guangzhou Tozed Kangwei, Hai IoT, Huawei, Inseego, Jaton Technology, MaxComm, Meig, MobotMobile, Neoway, Nokia, Notion InfoTech, Qualcomm, Quectel, Sequans, SMAWave, TCL, TigerCel, Unisoc, Wavetel, YaoJin Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Zhongmi Communications and ZTE.

Membership and participation in the GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum is open to chipset, module, and device vendors, together with industry representatives from across the telecommunications ecosystem who wish to promote Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, products and services.