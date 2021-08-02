COMPARTIR:Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

How much ADA do you need to become a millionaire?

The Cardano community postulates the price of ADA will one day reach $100. In order for that to happen Cardano would have to hit a $3 trillion dollar market cap.

Tesla x cardano

  1. Ripple (XRP)
  2. Cardano

Cardano has fat stacks

Cardano is a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning transactions are much more fluid by not rewarding miners with a block reward but with the transaction fee. There are no complex mathematical equations in POS. This is why the individuals are called forgers, and not miners in this system.

First mover advantage isn’t everything” — Charles Hoskinson

OccamFi bridges ethereum to cardano

OccamFi is a relatively new Ethereum dApp that will enable ETH users to seamlessly move liquidity from Ethereum to Cardano. In essence, you would be able to use ETH to fund Cardano projects or vice versa.

Cardano x Africa

2.5 billion people do not have a bank account and are excluded from participating in the global economy.

Cardano makes programming (really) easy

Cardano will eventually support every programming language, not just its native language Haskell.

Final thought

Cardano’s greatest strength is also its greatest weakness. Contrary to what Hoskinson believes, first mover advantage does have tremendous upside. The better blockchain doesn’t always win. The one with more users does.

The lack of dApps and developers is Cardano’s Achilles heel.

COMPARTIR:Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

NO COMMENTS

DEJAR UN COMENTARIO