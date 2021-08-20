Bitcoin is one of the most well-known forms of cryptocurrency, and it is likely that regardless of your experience in this field, you at least have some knowledge of this kind of digital asset.

Cryptocurrency trading, using Bitcoin, is a popular industry nowadays, and it is only going to continue to grow as the world moves closer to digitalizing all forms of banking. Bitcoin has become so popular that many large investors and financial systems have started to see it as a viable option.

As Bitcoin becomes more accessible and understood, it is time for the everyday investor to consider the moves they can make in cryptocurrency.

Where To Buy Bitcoin?

If you are looking into how to trade Bitcoin in Australia, there is only one platform you need to consider. Swyftx is an Aussie-based exchange platform that deals with all forms of currency and hosts over 270 digital assets, including Bitcoin.

While the world of cryptocurrency can seem complicated to a novice investor, it is becoming increasingly more common to see it as a viable option thanks to the growth of Bitcoin in global markets. Bitcoin is a great long-term investment to consider due to the growth of digital assets and the moves that are being made to move towards a cashless society.

If you want to get ahead of the game and start trading Bitcoin, it is time to open a Swyftx account.

Swyftx makes trading and selling cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin easy, which is why it is the best platform for the everyday trader who is looking to try something new.

How To Trade Bitcoin

It has never been easier to trade Bitcoin, and hundreds of other digital assets, than it is using Swytfx.

This is a global exchange platform that supports not only various global currencies but also cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, allowing you to become familiar with what is set to be the future of all transactions.

Anyone can make an account with Swyftx and have access to the global trading market, as there are three simple steps to follow:

Register With Swyftx

Like with any other online platform, users need to make an account with Swyftx before they can have access to the trading and selling of Bitcoin. This is a simple process that internet users will be familiar with as it requires some personal information and login to be created.

Verify Your Identity

To keep all transactions safe and secure, there is a verification process for all accounts at Swyftx. This is a fast process that can be completed online without the need for documents to be sent off.

It can take a couple of minutes for your identity to be verified, and then you will have access to your Swyftx account.

Start Trading

Once you have a Swyftx account, you can deposit up to 50,000 AUD or BTC into it, which can be used for the selling and trading of digital assets such as Bitcoin.