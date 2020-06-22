How To Patch GBA ROMs

Each gamer knows for sure that patching helps make the game titles more playable and more interesting. Patches might come in handy in a variety of cases: to change the game language, improve graphics, change some modes, etc. Moreover, the patch is also used as a superb tool that allows you to increase the difficulty. When customizing the game functions, you’ll make it more difficult and more engaging. Right now, you have a sterling opportunity to do this with our help! To make the gameplay more engaging, there’s one thing that you need to do – to learn how to patch a ROM you want to play. The overriding purpose of this insightful post is to demonstrate how you can do that on your device. So get comfortable and have a look!

Remember, your goal is to choose a ROM you want to patch and apply an IPA patch to it. After you successfully do that, you’ll be able to play FBA ROMs on any modern device and operating system.

What Tools Do You Need to Patch a Game Boy Advance ROM?

If you are currently looking for the best GBA ROMS you can visit this website. Here, you can download them and learn more on how to properly run them on your device and what tools are needed to achieve that goal.

It goes without saying that retro gaming became more available today, and many modern gamers can easily play some classic games on modern smartphones, computers, or tablets. If you need a clean ROM, you can easily find it online. However, before you start thinking about patching ROM hacks, you need to bear in mind that there are two ROM types: IPS and UPS. Both use absolutely different extensions and that’s the main difference between them. If you need to play them on your computer, you need to download IPS or UPS patcher – a special software product that allows you to run them. You can’t open the IPS file extension with a UPS patcher and vice versa.

Let’s move on to practice and demonstrate how to use Lunar IPS patcher and properly patch ROMs with this powerful and time-proved tool.

First, you need to download Lunar IPS on your device. It’s an easy-to-use and lightweight utility that was developed specifically for the needs of retro gamers. This tool is compatible with Windows-based devices. If you are eager to play Visual Boy Advance ROMs, Lunar is a mandatory tool for you. Even if you are a newbie in this niche and have not the slightest idea of what to do with ROM hacks, you won’t face any issues while dealing with Lunar IPS patcher. The whole process takes a few minutes only.

How to Patch a Game Boy Advance ROM With Lunar IPS Patcher?

If handled properly and the right tools are used, patching takes a few minutes. Here’s a comprehensive guide to follow:

Download Lunar IPS Patcher and locate it in your Downloads folder. As often as not, you’ll get a ZIP file.

Now, extract your zipped files. To do that, you may use any decompression tool that is installed on your computer.

Save the compressed files to any folder on your device.

Open Lunar IPS. After you do this, you’ll see this window. So press the button marked with a red color.

Now you can open your GBA ROM via Lunar. Choose the patch you want to use.

The patching process should start automatically. It may take a few minutes until you see a congratulating notification that you’ve successfully done this.

There’s one thing that you need to be aware of. It’s of prime importance for you to use a clean ROM file. To put it simply, you can’t change the file before running it through the patcher. Otherwise, the process won’t be successful, and you’ll see an error message or even a black screen! If your GBA file has already been changed, you won’t be able to patch it! Following this link https://www.uplarn.com/where-to-download-gba-roms/ you’ll find an awful lot of GBA ROMs that you can download for free. If you want to improve the gameplay, you can also patch them.

We hope that this insightful guide will help you enjoy some classic retro games on your device. Patching might help you get a more immersive gaming experience and customize it according to your needs! Such tools were developed specifically for the needs of gamers who wish to play old games on modern devices. It’s a sin not to use them! A time-proved emulator, ROM file, and a reputable patcher are the key tools that open the door to the world of retro gaming. So make sure you have all these tools on your computer!