The feeling you get when you’ve finally finished your new e-book or you’ve just completed the annual audit report is irreplaceable. But, unfortunately, though that feeling can turn into irritability when you try sending it through email and receive an error message. “The file you’re trying to send is exceeding the limit. Kindly select a smaller one.”

Internet Mailing Services- The Usual Way To Share Heavy Files

Usually, the email services offer up to 25MB files to be shared through email. So if you cross that benchmark even by a decimal, then BOOM. You cannot send it through email no matter what.

To ensure that your shared files are saved, you certainly need something more than a typical internet mailing service. A medium that ensures that your shared safely and are free from getting edited by others unless allowed.

This page will explain how many options you have for sharing large and bulky files and which specifications they have.

The Best Ways To Share Large Files

1. Cloud Storage

The easiest and popular option is to upload your large files on cloud storage and share them with users through their email id. Though email services allow attachments not exceeding 25 MB but also give you can transfer them to their cloud storage and then easily share them in an instant.

Based on the email services, you can choose either of the following

Dropbox- Upload Limit-2GB

Google Drive- Upload Limit-15GB

iCloud- Upload Limit-5GB

OneDrive- Upload Limit-5GB

Besides the upload limit, the best part is that you can choose who can edit and what in the file they can edit? You can access the shared files anytime and can also know if anyone has updated them or not.

2. Compressing Multiple Files into Zip Folder

Another popular way to share multiple files is to compress them into a singular Zip folder. This way, you can organize several of the files in one place and share them in one go. They save you space and time, and also, you don’t need to install additional software to view or extract these files as they work on all operating systems.

3. File Transfer Services

Using 3rd party file transfer sites has increasingly become popular. With their user-friendly interface and free-of-cost online services, these sites are turning out to be the real winners here. Services like Filemail allow you to upload your heavy files and also share them securely with people in no time.

https://www.filemail.com/es is a premium file-sharing service that provides encryption and password protection and gives a massive 5 GB of free space. From file sharing to branding your web page and email to directly receiving files on your web page, It offers a paid plan with many more benefits.

All these options have their specifications and uses. To make the right choice, you must know which functions and specifications will benefit you. And whether they can fulfil your requirements.

Still, having trouble? No worries, let us know in the comment section, and we’ll get back to you in no time.