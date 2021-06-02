TyN Magazine from Miami a few days to cover the biggest cryptocurrency event in the world: Bitcoin 2021

A few tips on how to stack sats and more at Bitcoin 2021…

Stack Sats With Carrot: We are giving out a ton of bitcoin at Bitcoin 2021, but you’ll need the Carrot app to stack those sats. Tweet Photos, Earn Bitcoin With OKcoin: Okcoin is giving away $30,000 in bitcoin to Bitcoin 2021 attendees. First, snap pics of yourself wearing the Okcoin mask or sunglasses distributed at the event. Then share your photos on Twitter and mention @Okcoin and include the hashtag #Okmiami. Every photo you share on June 4, 5 or 6 is a chance to win $10,000 in bitcoin. Follow @Okcoin to see if you’re a winner.

Win A Lambo: Sportsbet.io is giving away a Lambo at Bitcoin 2021! Learn how you can win at sportsbetlambo.io. Swipe Is Giving Away $100,000 In BTC: Swipe will be giving away $100,000 in bitcoin to 100 people. To enter, follow @Swipe on Twitter, tweet a selfie at the Tony Hawk skate ramp with the hashtag #SwipeBTC, then provide your Twitter handle and email at swipe.io/bitcoin. And Many Other Exhibitors! Stop by the booths for fantastic giveaways!

How To Prepare For Bitcoin 2021

This event will be the biggest that Bitcoin has ever seen, so we put together a few guidelines to help you prepare…

Stay Connected: Join the Official Bitcoin 2021 Telegram group for the latest updates, for special announcements and to connect with other attendees. Bitcoin Only! This is a Bitcoin-only conference. Please stay focused and on topic at the event. Save conversations about other protocols and cryptocurrencies for outside the conference.

Registration Deets: Doors open at 8 a.m. each day. On day one, you’ll receive your admission wristband. Keep this wristband on for the entirety of the conference! If you lose your wristband, you’ll be required to purchase another ticket in order to enter. If you wish to cut your wristband off (or it falls off), we will provide you with another wristband as long as you physically have the old wristband in hand. We Got You Covered: Bitcoin 2021 will be providing you with sunglasses, sunscreen, a privacy mask, hand sanitizer, water, warm weather and incredible content from the best in Bitcoin. Food and beer will be available for purchase throughout the conference, which you can buy with bitcoin, cash or credit card. Nix The Baggage: We don’t recommend bringing large bags or backpacks to the event, as all bags will be checked by security before entering the venue. Holster Your Weapon At Home: We have a no firearms policy inside the venue. Miami PD will be the only personnel with firearms onsite.

Bringing Bitcoin: While this is a Bitcoin conference, we don’t recommend bringing large amounts of bitcoin along for the ride. Unfortunately, there will probably be bad actors at this event (they’re everywhere), whose sole purpose is to steal your hard-earned BTC. Everything will be Bitcoin enabled, so download your favorite Lighting wallet and top if off with what you plan to use at the conference. Capacity Limitations: Bitcoin 2021 will be packed! We’re going to be limited in how many people can fit into all stage areas. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to take in all of the tremendous content, we’ll have massive LED panels across the venue where people can tune in and catch all of the action. If there are sessions you’d like to watch at the stages, we recommend getting there early for them! Patience Is A Virtue: With over 12,000 attendees, at certain times there might be lines for registration, food and drinks. Nobody has ever held a Bitcoin event of this size before, so please be patient… we’re learning as we go! Know How To HODL Your Alcohol: If you get drunk and act a fool, security will kindly ask you to leave the premises. COVID-19 Protocols (You Knew It Was Coming): Coming out of the pandemic, we still have to adhere to local, state and federal mandates on large gatherings. All attendees will be provided with a mask and hand sanitizer upon entering the conference. Per the CDC, fully vaccinated attendees “can resume activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing.” We will not be checking your vaccination status. Fashion Forward Bitcoiners: Dress casual — shorts, t-shirts, bathing suits, tanks… all acceptable. This isn’t your snobby, highbrow, business professional crypto event. Keep The Party Going: All After Party wristbands can be picked up on Friday or Saturday at the Bitcoin 2021 info desk (you can’t miss it). The After Party wristband will grant you access to BOTH the FTX Official Bitcoin 2021 After Party at The Oasis and the nearby eToro Tap Room at 1-800-LUCKY. Due to capacity limitations, one or the other may be full. The Right To Privacy: Bitcoin 2021 will have attendees of all ages. Please be mindful of those around you! Additionally, please be thoughtful of photography and use of cellphone cameras, as not everyone will want to be included in photos. If you’re extremely interested in privacy, wear the privacy mask that we’ll be providing to each attendee at registration. Drop Off, Pick Up And Parking, Oh My! The drop off and pick up address is 318 NW 23rd Street. This address should automatically be in Uber and Lyft systems for the conference days. Paid parking is available in the parking lots adjacent to registration for $20 per day. Bitcoiners Who Bus Together, Stay Together: We are providing a complimentary shuttle service to Bitcoin 2021 from select hotels. These shuttles will be running from 7:45 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. from the following hotels: Kimpton EPIC, JW Marriott Marquis Miami, The InterContinental Miami, Hyatt Regency Miami and JW Marriott Miami. Have Fun Staying Hydrated: Miami in June is HOT, so drink up. Water bottles will be provided to all attendees. Content Is King: The agenda can be found here (and it’s subject to change).

Stay Connected

We’re hosting weekly chats on Clubhouse and Telegram so be sure to stop by to ask any burning questions about the conference or to chat about Bitcoin.