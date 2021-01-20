Hydraloop Systems – winner of four CES2020-awards including Engadget’s “Best of the Best” – has scaled up its American operations to meet the rapidly growing demand from the US. With its US entity Hydraloop Inc., the game-changer in decentralized water recycling now supports American consumers and businesses to battle the water crisis in our own back yards. Hydraloop is NSF-350 certified and lowers water usage and wastewater emission by 45%, by reusing water from showers, baths, washing machines, hand basins and air conditioning units.

“Day Zero – the day most city taps will be switched off – is becoming a realistic challenge for more and more American cities and states”, says Fernando Ramirez, Managing Director of Hydraloop Inc. “Many of them are already facing major water scarcity. Combined with urbanization and intense population increase, we are heading towards the moment when there simply isn’t enough freshwater to go around. Given our tremendous progress with sustainability initiatives all over the country, it’s beyond time we started using water in a different way. Let’s be wise – use water twice.”

Although customer demand comes from all across the nation, Hydraloop Inc. starts deliveries and installations in areas where urgency and drought issues are highest. From Q2, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Florida are amongst the states with the first American Hydraloop installations.