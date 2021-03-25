Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri has announced two new executive appointments designed to place the customer at the heart of the organisation and to further enhance the company’s commercial and product capabilities. The appointments are the result of a wide-ranging review of Inmarsat’s performance and effectiveness undertaken by Rajeev since joining Inmarsat in March.

Barry French, formerly Chief Marketing Officer at Nokia, will join Inmarsat as CMCO. Reporting to the CEO, Barry’s role will be to sharpen customer focus, drive customer engagement and revenue generation to the next level, ensure Inmarsat is an effective and engaged participant in key policy discussions, and further enhance employee engagement. Under his leadership, Inmarsat will be bringing together its marketing, communications, and government affairs functions into a single executive level organisation.

Barry joined Nokia in 2006 as Head of Communications, prior to which he was Vice President of Corporate Communications at United Airlines and Director of Corporate Communications at Dell.

Jat Brainch, previously Senior Vice President of Group Commercial Management at Inmarsat, is appointed as CCPO. Reporting to the CEO, Jat will be responsible for Inmarsat’s evolving commercial and product strategy and roadmap and to ensuring that the company continues to lead the industry in advanced, customer-centric products and services that are designed specifically for mobility and Government users.

Prior to joining Inmarsat in 2019, Jat worked across a range of complex, international businesses and has a proven track record of delivering sustainable growth. Jat has held senior roles in telecoms and technology brands, including Logica Group PLC (now part of CGI), Telefonica Europe PLC and T-Mobile (UK) Ltd.

Rajeev Suri said: “The satellite communications industry is undergoing unprecedented changes and Inmarsat is committed to continuous evolution, not just in our world-leading technology and connectivity infrastructure but in how we interact with our customers and partners.

“To make Inmarsat a truly customer-centric organisation, a key driver is to have the company’s marketing expertise combined under one individual at the executive level. I am therefore delighted that Barry French, a world-class marketing and communications professional, can join us in what promises to be an exciting and transformational journey.

“I am also delighted that Jat Brainch will be taking up the vital executive-level CCPO role, which is central to our ability to successfully place the customer at the heart of everything we do. Since joining Inmarsat, Jat has made an invaluable contribution to the transformation of the business and brings with her a wealth of experience in delivering a customer-centric approach to commercial and product management.”