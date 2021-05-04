The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the world’s leading event for the Internet of Things applied to industry, organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), will go beyond the Internet of Things (IoT) from 2021 onwards to become a global platform that provides companies cross-industry transformational solutions based on a combination of disruptive technologies. Under the theme Connect with the Game Changers, IOTSWC will hold its coming edition at Fira’s Gran Via venue from October 5 to 7 and will showcase applications that take advantage of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum computing, Blockchain and Digital Twins (DT), among other technologies.

IOTWSC will combine a congress and exclusive face-to-face exhibition aimed at C-Level executives, ranging from management to operations and IT, and will also feature additional digital content for a broader audience. The goal is to bring together the main actors involved in the digital transformation of companies from all verticals and promote a dialogue between them with the end-user at the very core of the discussion. Several companies have already confirmed their participation in IOTSWC amongst which are Siemens, Deloitte, Kaspersky, Orange, Nutanix, SAS Institute and Relayr

The Congress program will tackle the challenges companies face to successfully innovate through five tracks: Security, Connectivity, Business optimization, Intelligence and Customer Experience.

The Director of IOTSWC, Roger Bou, says that “this new approach will provide companies a one-stop shop for corporate strategists as well as operation and technology managers to discover state-of-the-art solutions that will deliver a competitive edge for their business through a comprehensive end-user approach that will not only offer results and ideas but also detailed experiences from other industries and professionals on how to successfully deploy these solutions.”

Along these lines, the Executive Director of the Industrial Internet Consortium, Richard Soley, explains that “This year we focus on IoT game changers, people who have been there before and can share their experiences—to make a better IoTSWC than ever before.”

Emerging hubs

The emergence of this new technological approach to the transformation of companies coincides with the rise of new technological hubs around the world, amongst which is the city of Chicago (USA). To reflect this new reality IOTSWC will feature a large delegation from Illinois, comprised of representatives of the Chicago City Council, the Government of Illinois, the P33 Tech initiative, and other Tech communities. Chicago recently became the 7th innovation hub in the world, according to KPMG’s annual Global Technology Innovation report, only behind San Francisco, Shanghai, New York, Tokyo, Beijing and London.

Top-tier side events

IOTSWC will be jointly held with the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, an annual event co-organized with the Government of Catalonia, which brings together the main actors in the field of cybersecurity. The event aims to analyze current challenges in terms of digital security and find real solutions. The program will address topics such as Privacy and data protection, Cloud computing, 5G, Blockchain and Threat Intelligence, among others.

Register now: https://lnkd.in/eyaHAVE