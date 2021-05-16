Square Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the payment processing company would “work forever” to improve Bitcoin.

Bitcoin changes everything “for the better,” Dorsey said in a tweet in an apparent response to Square’s chief financial officer, Amrita Ahuja, who said the company’s strategy with crypto has not changed.

Financial News had previously quoted Ahuja as saying that Square has halted its Bitcoin purchases after a $ 20 million loss in the coin last quarter.

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter Inc., said in a follow-up tweet that he agreed with the premise that no person or institution could change or stop the cryptocurrency.