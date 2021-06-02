South Korean operator KT introduced a trade-in programme to encourage customers using LG Electronics handsets to purchase Apple’s latest iPhones.

The operator is offering a credit of KRW150,000 ($134.62) in addition to the trade-in value of selected LG models to customers owning one of the vendor’s devices for at least a month, with the programme running until 25 September.

KT device business head Kim Byeong-gyun stated the programme is designed to make it easier for LG smartphone users to switch to iPhones.

Yonhap News Agency reported SK Telecom and LG Uplus are making the same trade-in offer, with Apple’s local unit behind the promotion as it seeks to stem a flow of users from LG to Samsung devices.

Counterpoint Research figures placed Samsung as the market leader with a 65 per cent share in Q1.

The vendor itself broadened a trade-in scheme launched last month beyond the LG V50 ThinQ to other 4G and 5G models, ZDNet stated. The offer runs until end-June.

LG is getting out of the phone business, but plans to continue supporting devices with software and service updates.