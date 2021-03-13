Countries and populations world over have struggled to come to common terms and work towards common goals. Instead, they opt for bickering, belittling, violent rhetoric, extremist stances, and other counterproductive measures. That’s why civil discourse is an important means to settle on resolutions and solutions. Think of any problem that comes to your mind, whatever that problem is, or whatever it may be, would it not be best to solve it via discourse instead of pursuing other avenues?

Now think about the problems of the world at large. The many constant struggles, battles, and wars. How much carnage and damage could have been avoided had the parties involved pursued discourse instead of destruction? Keep in mind that after every long and destructive war, once the carnage is over, almost every time the situation is that the parties involved get together around a round table and discuss possible solutions and means for resolution. So the fact is, that discourse is always the end result. The question is -however- does it comes about in a civil way or uncivil way?

And that is what we need to put all our focus on and prioritize moving forward. That we become more civil with each other of course, but first with ourselves. You as an individual should not hold on to your opinion as if it’s what been keeping you alive all this time. Opinions are not facts, they tend to change. In fact, if your opinion doesn’t change over time, then you are probably not keeping informed enough. The world, over time, tends to change. And so, your opinion must surely change with it. How could it not? For instance, think of a certain political opinion you had in the year 2011. Now think about if you still hold the same belief or same opinion 10 years later, today?

The reality is with time your opinion, mood, beliefs, are all bound to change. So why would you choose not to hear other opinions in the form of open civil discourse? Shouldn’t you welcome such an approach and initiative? That is the point of having civil discourse. It’s not only for conflict resolution, nor is it a way to hear other people’s opinions and beliefs, but it’s also a chance to come together as a society, and avoid the alternative options of violence and carnage.

In the year 2021, let’s practice civil discourse, by being civil first, and allowing the discourse to happen when need be. If 2020 taught us anything is that we need each other, and we need each other to be on the same page, or else we are going to struggle massively as individuals. Civil discourse is one way to reach such a state of solidarity in our society. It takes individual initiative to be willing to have conversations, and allow those conversations to touch crucial subjects, no matter how sensitive they may be. The more sensitive they are, the more they will push our boundaries, and the more we would have allowed civil discourse to take place and prospoer.