VitraCash is a London fintech uses Artificial Intelligence to change the way people pay for goods and services. The company has just secured £330K in a pre-seed funding round from almost 1,000 different investors to launch its first-of-its-kind smart debit card in the third quarter of 2021.

VitraCash is in active discussions with VC funds to lead a bigger seed round early next year. “Together with all the terrific investors from CrowdCube and our huge waitlist which we are still ramping up, we will make a statement in the FinTech space with our launch. We are confident to reach a very high number of users until our next funding round,” said Koray Koska, CEO of Vitracash.

See more: Bank of England deputy governor says a CBDC is ‘probable’ if public money is to survive

This investment came after launching their Crowdcube campaign last month, wherein they achieved the target within a few hours. In fact, VitraCash raised almost seven times the intended amount. “We could have never imagined that the campaign would be this successful and it gives us a lot of hope for our launch and the future of VitraCash,” said Koska.

Eyes to launch this summer

VitraCard was established by Ben Koska, Florian Winkler, and Koray Koska in 2020. The company is slated to launch in the summer of 2021. In the first months, it will be available as an invite-only service, wherein CrowdCube investors will be given the exclusive right to invite new people. Following this, the system will be available for the public in the fourth quarter of this year.

With the VitraCash app, users can connect all of their payment methods. When they pay with their VitraCard debit card, its AI-based technology selects the best card for every transaction, considering elements such as FX rates, cashback, insurances, and more. Eventually, the fintech creates a seamless payment experience for its users.

See more: Revolut partners with Elliptic to mitigate financial crime and broaden its cryptocurrency offering

“After spending a lot of time traveling the world, our team noticed the absurd fees that were charged for foreign exchange and ATM withdrawal,” said Koska. “We also often traveled with a lot of different cards each offering amazing features such as no ATM withdrawal fees or better FX rates but trying to figure out which card would be the best for every transaction was impossible. That’s what inspired us to create VitraCash.”