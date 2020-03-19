A watch shows the time, but it’s not the only thing it does! It can be a timeless classic that gives your personality the wow factor. It can be a legacy that you can pass on to future generations, and it can be a style statement that will add shine to your wardrobe. Let’s explore a few things before we buy a luxury watch.

What to Buy?

Where to begin? Before you decide which watch to buy, you need to zero in on the purpose of your purchase. If you want to possess, wear, and flaunt, a luxury timepiece, you may choose a popular watch from a well-known brand. A good example, in this category, is the TAG, Heuer Carrera.

Why choose complications? Focus on the complications, i.e., the mechanical functions of the piece other than that it tells the time if you want something specific. An example is its ability to tell the date, day, and month of the year. However, these pieces are even more expensive. The more complications the timepiece has, the higher its price.

Who said you have to stick to neutrals when you want a high-end watch? It is true that many reputed watchmakers play it safe with colors when it comes to classics. But there are luxury watches that can add just the right dash of colors to your wardrobe. How about the Zürich Blau gold from the NOMOS Glashütte? It sure is a design classic with a difference!

What’s best? Luxury mechanical watches embody aesthetics, craftsmanship, and complications. You must invest in a piece from the best watchmakers to get a taste of this luxury. Timepieces from Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, or Vacheron Constantin are sure to satisfy even the most finicky connoisseurs of luxury watches!

Why Buy?

How do you catch the eyeballs? Well, a luxury watch can be the best way to increase your style quotient! However, this is not the only reason to enjoy this luxury. A high-end watch can get the right attention with the right people and put you in focus. You can make a positive impression on everyone if you know how to show it.

What is the difference? Low-end watches are massively made by unskilled workers and are certainly of poor quality compared to expensive handmade watches that last for months or even years. The enormous difference in quality makes the first a common object with no significant value and the second a millionaire collector’s item.

What to look for? Another point to consider is the features and functions present in the luxury watches. Your watch may withstand rain if it is 30 meters water-resistant. However, it will be no good if you keep it submerged. But you can wear a 100 meters water-resistant classic watch when you go snorkeling or a 500 meters water-resistant piece when diving.

What influences the value? Why is diamond precious? The answer is simple – because it is rare. The same goes for watches. A mass-produced watch can never afford a high price because there are thousands and possibly more. This is where the main fact items mark – they are rare and therefore valuable.

How to flaunt it, right? The best advantage you can get from a luxury watch is that it serves as a hint of your wealth. Even better, it does not show-off your wealth; it provides just a glimpse of it. It does not try to prove a point; it is this understated elegance of the high-end watches that make them cherished.

Where to Buy?

What is useful? Whether you are a beginner looking for an Omega or an avid collector fascinated by Patek Philippe, it is important that you buy such luxurious pieces in an authentic shop. You can visit the brand store nearby. You can also take the shortest route – an online store that stores all brands and models of luxury watches.

How do you know an original? Buying an expensive watch means investing a lot of money. If you don’t get much, it’s just a shame. It is, therefore, important to ensure that the online shop you buy from guarantees authenticity. A good retailer has connections to watchmakers and provides a certificate of authenticity when purchasing.

Does it need insurance coverage? Again, the same logic applies here. Luxury watches involve high investments. Just as you need insurance to cover any valuable possession of yours, you need insurance to cover any loss or damage to the classic timepiece. Many retailers offer assistance with insurance coverage.

How much does it cost? Keep your budget in mind, though, before you make a purchase. You can buy a luxury watch for as little as $2,000. And how much can the price go up to? It can go up to millions of dollars for a single piece. It is, therefore, best to know how much you can spend on this even before you begin to spend it.