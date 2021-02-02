A hallmark of industry innovation, the MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept (PoC) Program provides the seeds of new, collaborative work within MEF, as well as validates the real-world use cases behind MEF standards and the broader industry.

Within the program, MEF member service providers and technology suppliers collaborate to demonstrate MEF 3.0-based use cases that validate, evolve, and inspire the work of MEF—using principles of our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework—including standard, orchestrated services, automated within and between providers with LSO APIs, and substantiated by rigorous certification processes.

The resulting MEF 3.0 Proofs of Concept offer groundbreaking demonstrations of emerging services and technologies such as SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, inter-provider and intra-provider service automation with LSO APIs, DLT/Blockchain, AI/ML, security, intent-based networking, IP, Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport and satellite services, 5G, network slicing, IoT, multi-edge cloud, service assurance, and other trending topic areas that further our industry’s vision, embodied in MEF’s membership.