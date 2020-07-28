Mambu, a cloud banking platform for banking and lending businesses, appointed seasoned Uruguayan executive Pablo Pereyra Portugal as its new Commercial Director for Latin America to lead its go-to-market strategy in the region. Pablo will manage the sales, marketing, and customer success teams.

With over 20 years of experience in the banking and technology industries, Pablo has led digital transformations in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and El Salvador, in his various strategic roles in global and multinational companies.

“I am confident Pablo’s sales experience, drive, and knowledge of Mambu will be instrumental in continuing our growth and leadership position in Latin America,” said Edgardo Torres-Caballero, Managing Director Latam at Mambu. “Over the last three years, we have overachieved our targets by providing traditional banks and fintechs alike with a unique open banking platform designed to change the industry’s paradigm and promote the financial digitalization in our region. As our new reality triggered an even higher demand for a simpler and faster banking experience, we are reinforcing our team regionally and in most markets in the region to continue delivering on our promise.”

“Mambu’s SaaS, composable banking platform is truly leading the change to help banks, fintechs, and lending institutions thrive in the current changing economic environment,” said Pablo. “As we see the constant influx of new fintechs, and more and more incumbent banks looking to launch their digital banks, Mambu has established its leadership position due to its ability to provide them with a future-proof framework, and the agility and flexibility required to navigate uncertainty and change. I look forward to developing many more Mambu customer success stories in Latin America”.