A solid market that always has room for growth, the global casino industry continues to rake in billions of dollars each year. Often larger corporations are formed to house a profile of profitable casinos under one umbrella. Over the years these companies have grown quite large and powerful. As Millenials reshape what it means to operate a top-grossing casino, it’s time to take a closer look at these corporate bios and see what is driving their success. The following casino companies are the biggest in the world, owning a lion’s share of the casinos in Las Vegas and around the world.

#1. Las Vegas Sands Corp

The largest casino company in the world is Las Vegas Sands Corp who owns two resorts on the Vegas Strip as well as several other US casinos and many more throughout Asia. They employ 50,000 people and their annual earnings have topped $13 billion dollars. On the Vegas Strip, they own The Palazzo and The Venetian. The Venetian is actually built on the site that the original Sands Hotel was once located. In Macao, an Asian version of Sin City, they own many reports such as The Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Venetian Macao. Their Reuters profile states that their properties feature great accommodations, gaming, restaurants, and more. In Vegas, the Palazzo, Venetian, and Sands Expo make up the world’s largest integrated resort. In all, the sites have 7,100 hotel rooms and 2.3 million square feet of convention center space.

#2. MGM Resorts

This global hospitality and entertainment company owns and operates some of the most famous casino resorts in the world. It owns four highly popular Vegas properties, The Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, and Park MGM. It also owns hotels and casinos throughout the US and Asia. Billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, who also once owned the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) movie studio, was a majority stakeholder. In the year 2000, MGM purchased Mirage Resorts which gave MGM control of the Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Boardwalk, and the Golden Nugget. Later in 2005 they also merged with Mandalay, an acquisition that gained them Mandalay Bay, Excalibur, and Circus Circus. Online Casino Gems has reported that MGM recently announced they would be interested in selling some of their casinos and having them leased back so they can obtain some cash from the properties but continue to manage them.

The MGM Grand, one of their signature casinos, is a very popular vacation spot. It is home to KA by Cirque du Soleil and the David Copperfield Theater, along with a host of other restaurants and clubs. It is the largest single hotel in the US and the third-largest in the world.

#3. Caesars Entertainment

Ranked as one of the top 5 largest hotel and gaming companies in the world, Caesars owns 50 properties and 7 golf courses throughout the world and takes in over $8 billion dollars a year. Starting out as Harrah’s, this group made a large expansion merger in 2005 when it joined up with Caesars. They later changed the name of the company to Caesars Entertainment in 2010. It’s most recognizable casinos include Bally’s, Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, Planet Hollywood, Paris Las Vegas, The Linq, and many more. It also owns an online gaming business that provides bingo and poker games for real money in the UK, according to their Forbes profile.

Caesars Palace, their signature hotel and casino, is one of the most famous on the strip. This luxury hotel is modeled after ancient Rome and is very opulent. It hosts boxing championships as well as many popular entertainers. The main entertainment theater at Caesars is called The Colosseum and seats over 4 thousand people. The stage was custom built to Host Celine Dion. You can also eat at the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant and live out your Gordon Ramsy fantasies.

#4. Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts is a high-end resort and casino company that was founded in 2002 and grew quickly into a powerhouse. When Steve Wynn sold Mirage Resorts to MGM Grand, he started looking for a new business endeavor that became Wynn Resorts. They now have Wynn and Encore branded casinos and hotels in Vegas, Massachusetts, and China. According to Yahoo Finance, Wynn Resorts is launching a new social dining experience in 2020 called Elio. The Wynn properties are known for being luxury-quality and commanding a higher price than other resorts.

The Wynn Resort is also home to The Buffet at Wynn which is currently considered one of the best Vegas buffets you can dine in. With a splashy, colorful decor and a delicious selection of high-quality foods, you’ll never come away hungry. They are well known for having stunning seafood selections.

#5. Genting Group

The third biggest casino company in the world comes from Malaysia. The Genting Group owns more than 70 casinos and growing. Many of their casinos are actually in the UK where they own 47 currently including the Crockfords Club and Palm Beach Casino in London. They own casinos all over Asia and the Caribbean as well. Their headquarters resides in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and was founded in 1965 by Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong. They own casinos, hotels and integrated resort properties.

#6. Galaxy Entertainment

Macau is the Las Vegas of Asia where the majority of casinos reside. Galaxy Entertainment is one of the largest casino companies in Macau with StarWorld, Waldo, President, and Rio, in addition to the Galaxy Macau. While they don’t own any Las Vegas casinos, they have made quite a name for themselves in the Asian marketplace, contributing greatly to the global casino industry.

Casinos often change hands and it can be hard to keep up. It seems part of the secret to success is to keep the shell moving. Casinos are currently interested in making modern upgrades and using new technology to catering to the younger emerging casino customers who enjoy a more personalized experience.