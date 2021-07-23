MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to empower enterprise digital transformation, today announced the results of the 2021-2022 Board of Directors elections at the MEF Annual Members Meeting. MEF’s new Board includes an experienced group of service and technology visionaries and leaders focused on advancing a framework for digital service providers to develop, monetize, and scale services across an automated, inter-connected ecosystem.
MEF’s influence on driving network transformation across the globe is reflected in the broad geographic representation on the Board.
See more: MEF 3.0 Certification growth fueled by companies embracing network transformation and standardized services
MEF 2021-2022 Board of Directors
- Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson
- Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
- Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen
- Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft
- Aamir Hussain, Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President, Verizon Business Group
- Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle
- Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services
- Rasesh Patel, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business
- Robert “Bob” Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business
- Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services
- Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Product, Marketing and Professional Services for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada
See more: First Party Data Critical for Mobile Ecosystem to Take Back Digital Following Demise of Cookies, Says Upstream at MEF CONNECTS 2021
MEF Officers
- Nan Chen, President
- Aamir Hussain, Chairman
- Bob Victor, Treasurer
- Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer
- Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer
- Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President, Strategic Programs
“We are extremely fortunate to have a world-class team of distinguished leaders on the MEF Board of Directors,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “For 20 years, MEF has been solving shared business challenges through industry collaboration. Our new Board brings deep industry expertise, insights, and fresh perspectives that will challenge and strengthen MEF’s ability to drive network transformation to power the digital economy.
“I want to express my appreciation to outgoing board member and MEF Distinguished Fellow Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications, for his important contributions in guiding MEF’s work in key strategic areas.”
The new Board of Directors lead MEF’s community of service providers, technology vendors, and other companies that are dedicated to building an ecosystem of automated networks that enable MEF 3.0 services. Together with the broader MEF community, the Board is advancing a plan of action that will enable an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with unprecedented user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.