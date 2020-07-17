MEF is pleased to announce its new MEF Infinite Edge Series (MEFInfiniteEdge.com), which will showcase industry luminaries, executives, and subject matter experts from across the world who will share their vision, experience, and expertise on digital services, networking, automation, and the edge. This multi-month, 10-part series of immersive, half-day digital events, beginning in November 2020, will be hosted on a new, intelligent web platform, delivering a unique and interactive attendee experience.

The MEF Infinite Edge Series will enable cloud and networking executives and professionals to efficiently engage on the latest innovations in the hottest topic areas, including:

• SD-WAN services & technologies

• SD-WAN security & SASE

• Dynamic services & federated networks

• Inter-provider & intra-provider service automation

• Edge computing and virtualization

• 5G & end-to-end network slicing

• Distributed ledger technology / blockchain

• Automated Carrier Ethernet

• Programmable optical networks

• and more.

“We are thrilled to announce the MEF Infinite Edge Series. Feedback on our innovative program approach, digital platform, and marketing initiatives has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF. “The series will provide an excellent opportunity to network with peers, keep up-to-date on the latest trends, and ultimately accelerate development and adoption of services and technologies supporting digital transformation.”

Dozens of sponsors already have lined up to support the MEF Infinite Edge Series, including leading service providers, technology vendors, software services, network consulting, and testing companies. This includes Diamond, Platinum, and Gold sponsors for the overall series as well as Episode sponsors of the half-day events within the series.

Diamond Sponsor: PCCW Global.

Platinum Sponsors: AT&T, Bell Canada, Comcast Business, Orange Business Services, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, and Spirent Communications.

Gold Sponsors:Sparkle, Accedian, Equinix, Infinera, Infovista, RAD, VMware, and others to be announced.

Episode Sponsors: CDG, Iometrix, and numerous others to be announced.

