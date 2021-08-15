Sitting daily at the workplace or office may cause discomfort to individuals, especially when sitting in for long hours, as most office tables and desks are slightly raised. Unfortunately, this has left many people finding themselves with their legs hung from the chair without any support. And often tend to focus more on our back, shoulders, and neck support yet neglect our legs and feet. Footrests can also help improve the quality of hours we spend sitting at the office. In addition, they can help align our body posture, minimize fatigue, and ease pain by improving blood circulation. Below are a few reasons why you need to consider buying a footrest for use in the office:

Retained Energy

The footrest can help improve the sitting posture, which helps your body develop a better natural body posture. A better natural body posture means better circulation and less pain in the body. This will make you feel more energized and less distracted. It may also limit the chances of chronic pain, thus improving energy in the body. 64Therefore, you will feel happier and more confident, giving you a more attractive appearance at the office.

Better Digestion and Blood Circulation

The foot rest for under desk at work may help improve blood flow as some seats may be significantly compressing, resulting in restriction of blood flow from around your back, pelvis up to the legs. Such restriction may cause oxygen deficiency in some tissues and muscles, resulting in difficulty releasing toxic wastes. Accumulation of this wastes in the body may lead to poor cardiovascular health as the heart will start to pump blood under high pressure. The discomfort of a poor sitting posture may also lead to constipation and heartburn due to poor digestion.

More Comfort

Shorter people may find their legs hanging on chairs, leading to much discomfort on their hips and tailbone, causing pain and fatigue. Constant pain and fatigue may lead to poor quality of life since they harm your spine, neck, and other body joints. Footrests can help one feel more comfortable when sitting for long hours as they will help redistribute the compressive force, thus protecting your body from wear and tear. This will also provide you with much comfort hence allowing you to enjoy your day at work.

Tension Relief

Footrests can keep your feet in a neutral and healthy position, especially for women who may wear different heels daily. In addition, they help reduce the strains on the muscles and tendons in your feet which may lead to foot pain and foot problems.

Choosing the right footrest for your office chair gives you a significant boost of comfort and support, thus allowing you to sit for a longer duration in the office without feeling any discomfort. More comfort means more productivity. Always consider the quality of health you are likely to enjoy from a good posture during your routine schedule at the office. Buy a foot rest for under desk at work today and eliminating the risk of suffering leg, neck, back, and spine strain.