Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020

Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 236,807 110,514

Adjusting items:

Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 11,877 11,930

Income taxes (2,735 ) (3,080 )

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 245,949 119,364

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 3.49 1.66

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 70,474 71,777

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments

(Amounts in thousands)

April 3, 2021

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 953,913

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,719,115

Total debt 2,673,028

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 557,262

Net Debt 2115,766

Less: Short-term investments 782,267