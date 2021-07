MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) July 3,2021 June 27, 2020 July 3,2021 June 27, 2020

Net sales $ 2953,833 2049,800 5622,859 4335,563

Cost of sales 2051,626 1679,833 3928,883 3349,156

Gross profit 902,207 369,967 1693,976 986,407

Selling, general and administrative expenses 497,783 430,925 972,037 895,883

Operating income (loss) 404,424 (60,958 ) 721,939 90,524

Interest expense 14,894 12,956 30,135 21,627

Other (income) expense, net (11,168 ) 1,037 (13,395 ) 6,716

Earnings (loss) before income taxes 400,698 (74,951 ) 705,199 62,181

Income tax expense (benefit) 64,245 (26,363 ) 131,935 304

Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests 336,453 (48,588 ) 573,264 61,877

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 168 (331 ) 172 (380 )

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 336,285 (48,257 ) 573,092 62,257

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 4.84 (0.68 ) 8.21 0.87

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 69,432 71,186 69,809 71,364

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 4.82 (0.68 ) 8.18 0.87

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 69,745 71,186 70,102 71,547

Other Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 338,391 568,521 597,996 763,495

Less: Capital expenditures 112,703 80,639 227,439 196,271

Free cash flow $ 225,688 487,882 370,557 567,224

Depreciation and amortization $ 148,466 154,094 299,681 299,610

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in thousands)

July 3,2021 June 27, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $ 753,677 737,712

Short-term investments 662,358 56,700

Receivables, net 2017,622 1586,398

Inventories 2081,967 1922,048

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 434,932 443,140

Total current assets 5950,556 4745,998

Property, plant and equipment, net 4459,380 4434,544

Right of use operating lease assets 383,343 318,047

Goodwill 2609,174 2541,906

Intangible assets, net 922,699 910,838

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 467,641 418,071

Total assets $ 14792,793 13369,404

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 958,781 135,350

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2119,154 1618,584

Current operating lease liabilities 100,951 118,296

Total current liabilities 3178,886 1872,230

Long-term debt, less current portion 1723,294 2573,155

Non-current operating lease liabilities 292,101 226,555

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 824,570 772,600

Total liabilities 6018,851 5444,540

Total stockholders’ equity 8773,942 7924,864

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14792,793 13369,404

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands) July 3,2021 June 27, 2020 July 3,2021 June 27, 2020

Net sales:

Global Ceramic $ 1039,503 753,335 1969,374 1601,785

Flooring NA 1081,189 800,088 2050,439 1648,418

Flooring ROW 833,141 496,377 1603,046 1085,360

Consolidated net sales $ 2953,833 2049,800 5622,859 4335,563

Operating income (loss):

Global Ceramic $ 136,435 (33,809 ) 224,239 14,168

Flooring NA 115,943 (45,484 ) 197,241 (9,278 )

Flooring ROW 163,886 29,478 323,192 105,294