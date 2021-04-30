Money20/20 is delighted to announce the appointment of Scarlett Sieber to the role of Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. This new position will lead Money20/20’s global product strategy, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovating and creating products and services that exceed the needs of the fintech and financial services industry.

Scarlett has a wide-ranging impressive background encompassing many areas of the Payment, Banking, and Tech ecosystem.

Most recently, she was Managing Director, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at CCG working with community banks and credit unions but prior to that she was at BBVA, OPUS and USAA working on fintech, strategy, and partnerships.

As a former entrepreneur herself as co-founder and COO of data visualization startup, Infomous, she is deeply embedded in the ecosystem across accelerators, universities, fintech and venture capital – she is an All Star mentor to startups via Techstars and is on the Advisory Board at Village Capital. She is also a senior advisor to NASA on their Cross Industry Innovation Summit as well as being a regular invited contributor to Forbes, Financial Brand, and many other industry publications and has her own LinkedIn newsletter, Tech Tuesday.

Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20 said “I am delighted to welcome Scarlett to my senior team. She has incredible experience and brings fresh thinking and a forward looking perspective on this fantastic industry at a time when this industry has so much opportunity ahead of it, as we celebrate 10 years this year it signals a new era.”

Scarlett Sieber said “ Money20/20 is the pinnacle event in our industry and is the place where you go to connect, learn and be inspired. I am thrilled to be able to bring all the experience I have across the industry to make all the Money20/20 products, be they physical or digital, even stronger for our customers. We have big things in store. Stay tuned.”