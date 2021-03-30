ITAÚ CORPBANCA announced a new alliance with Rappi that will bring greater financial inclusion to Chile. This initiative is backed-up on the experience and support of both Itaú and Rappi.

This agreement aims to revolutionize the local financial market with simple, innovative and unique digital products, allowing an increasing number of individuals to access new financial solutions in an agile and digital way.

With this initiative, Itaú and Rappi seek to democratize financial services, promote greater inclusion and, at the same time, simpler and faster digitization that brings broad benefits to users.

“At Itaú we want to be where our clients need us and we are thrilled to offer them new, simple, useful and reachable platforms, making their day-to-day easier and walking them through their financial needs. Both Itaú and Rappi are recognized digital players, and this alliance will allow us to reach an increasing number of individuals,” said Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca CEO.

See more: Three crypto trends to lock in early

“This alliance is a great step towards a transformation of the local financial system, through collaborative work between two companies that are experts in what they do and that have a focus on the digitization of processes and services. Innovation is part of our entrepreneurial DNA and together with Itaú we will now also offer financial solutions,” said Isaac Cañas, CEO of Rappi Chile.

According to Itaú and Rappi, they expect the new offer of digital financial products and services to be available during the third quarter of this year, through this new business model resulting from this alliance.

Source: Street Insider