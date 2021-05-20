Palantir co-founder and venture capitalist Peter Thiel has invested in a company that’s putting computer chips into people’s heads in a bid to improve them in some way.

The early Facebook investor, who co-founded PayPal with Elon Musk in 1998, has backed the firm called Blackrock Neurotech in a $10 million financing round, taking an undisclosed amount of equity in the process.

The funding round was confirmed to CNBC by Blackrock Neurotech but Thiel declined to comment.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Blackrock has been selling hardware and software to the neuroscience research community for over a decade.

“It’s a niche market but one we knew we could get revenue in, and we’ve been profitable since 2015,” Blackrock Neurotech CEO Marcus Gerhardt told CNBC, adding that the firm hasn’t taken any significant venture capital funding until now.

“We got to a stage in 2020, where we couldn’t take all the contracts we were being offered so we realized we needed external capital to do that,” he added.

Among other things, Blackrock Neurotech, which has 88 staff, is also working on its own brain-computer interface (BCI) devices.

As a result, it’s competing with Neuralink, which was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by Musk and Max Hodak, who announced on May 1 that he recently left the company.

Measuring just a few millimeters, BCIs are designed to enable humans to do things they couldn’t previously do; Blackrock and Neuralink are targeting their first products at people with limited movement and other disabilities.

In April, Neuralink showed how its “Link” device could help a monkey play video games with its mind, and it’s targeting human trials on patients later this year. Musk also demonstrated the technology on a pig named Gertrude.

Meanwhile, Blackrock Neurotech claims it is further along than Neuralink and that it has already put its devices into 28 patients across the U.S., China and Europe, as well as primates and rodents.

“There are human patients using our implants and technology already to accomplish things directly with their minds that were unimaginable 10 years ago,” said Gerhardt, who met his electrical engineer co-founder Florian Solzbacher at boarding school in Wales three decades ago.