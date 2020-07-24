One silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that, outside of hospital personnel, pretty much everyone has a little more time on their hands. Some city and state officials are using that time to evaluate their communities and confront current public health issues head on. One of these issues is drug abuse, and though drug abuse has occurred since drugs existed, new ways of taking advantage of prescription loopholes are emerging as causes for this abuse.

Here are some of the ways that access to drugs has become, perhaps, too easy, and ways that blockchain technology (originally created for transparency in cryptocurrency transactions) can help prevent further abuse.

Pharmacies and Drug Abuse

Pharmacies are responsible for providing patients with their prescriptions, but as the means of receiving prescriptions evolves, so does potential for abuse. Currently, it’s not overly difficult to forge prescriptions on the internet, making for an abundance of abuse potential related to online ordering of e-prescriptions or “e-scripts.”

Not following a medication guide and taking too much of a given drug is one form of abuse, but generally one that can be somewhat limited by the amount of pills for a given prescription. With the prescriptions being very easy to get online, there is potential for abusers to have an almost unlimited supply of their drug, resulting in dangerous situations for patients with high risks of abuse. Akin to a recovering alcoholic having an easy way to get booze delivered, e-scripts make it more difficult to avoid a drug when it becomes a vice.

Blockchain

Blockchain technology was originally created as a way to keep transparent transactions relative to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The name is actually quite on point, as each transaction is considered a “block” in the “chain” that is the public database of cryptocurrency transactions. These blocks store the time of the transaction, as well as the price rendered and the parties involved. All of these aspects are “hidden” behind digital signatures in order to keep any identifying information private on the otherwise publicly viewable transaction.

The reason this is so sought after in the cryptocurrency world is that blockchains are very difficult to manipulate successfully. Whenever a new block gets added to the chain, the entire chain (which can contain millions of transactions) takes on a new identity and is stored on every single computer in the blockchain network. If a hacker would try to manipulate one of the transactions in a given block, said hacker would have to individually manipulate every single copy of the blockchain or else there would be identifiable differences in the blockchain, meaning a block was changed outside of the typical, verifiable transaction process.

Blockchain and Drug Abuse Prevention

Utilizing blockchain technology’s verifiability for transactions can help prevent abusers from using the same prescription for multiple online purchases of a given drug. When it comes to drugs like opioids, that are the leading cause of death among Americans under the age of 50, limiting the consumer ability to get these drugs can save a lot of lives. As a comparator, more Americans died from overdoses in 2017 than in the entirety of the Vietnam War.

Blockchain technology, if utilized correctly, can potentially track the entire pharmacy supply chain just as it does the entire Bitcoin transaction chain. With this information, a given prescription will be added to a “block” once, and only once, and if the same prescription (identified by a letter/number combination) shows up on another block, it can be flagged as a repeat transaction and ultimately denied.

Implementation

More digitized health fields, like forensic nursing, are emerging, and pharmaceutical blockchain managers could be next. There are still many hurdles, with creating an enormous flow of data not being the smallest, and any sort of trial period would have to be very long, but awareness is growing, and numbers are needed for implementations of anything as large as a web of information being shared across all pharmacies is the United States.

The relative newness of e-scripts themselves, will certainly make for issues, as that industry is rapidly growing and facing it’s own hurdles. Ultimately, though, large issues require large solutions, and blockchain “protection” from abuse is a very viable option for helping control the opioid epidemic, and other forms of drug abuse. It is a fight that will require many different angles of attack, but as access issues to drugs multiply, taking action against those recognizable flaws needs to happen sooner than later.