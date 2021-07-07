In this Pinance review, I will highlight the reasons that make Pinance a trustworthy cryptocurrency trading platform. When you think about starting a business, you look for a business partner that you trust will not bring you any harm. You need someone who will have your back at all times and will give you a sense of security and comfort that only someone who knows what he is doing will bring you. This is what you need to feel when you sign up with a brokerage firm or exchange for trading. Many people are developing an interest in cryptocurrencies especially since the fluctuation rates have increased. This means that the prices of cryptocurrencies are increasing and people are jumping the wagon to secure profitable investments.

If you are among those people then you should know that the first step of becoming an online trader is to find a brokerage firm that you can trust. I recommend Pinance to anyone who asks me for advice on platforms that they should pick. However, this does not mean that every recommended broker will meet your expectations since we all come from different backgrounds. Pinance is among the few choices that almost all traders can trust to meet their requirements.

Broker Pinance.io Website https://www.pinance.io/ Type of Trading Cryptocurrency trading Positions Allowed Sell, Buy, Invest Encryption Yes KYC and AML Yes Leverage 1:10 Mining Pool Yes Account Managers Yes Customer Support 24/7

Features of Pinance That Make It A Trustworthy Platform

User-friendly Trading Platform

I hope that if you have made it as far in your search for cryptocurrency brokers with some knowledge about the importance of the trading platform. The trading platform plays an important role in the quality of your trading career. You communicate with the brokerage firm and execute all your trade orders through the trading platform. So, the platform needs to be well-equipped with modern trade tools and should also be able to keep up with the fast-paced market of cryptocurrencies. So, you need to make sure that the trading platform that the brokerage firm offers is of high quality and is packed with great trading tools which are a necessity if you want to make successful investments.

The trading platform that Pinance provides is a propriety platform that can be downloaded on your computers. People have their doubts about propriety platforms but I can assure you that you will not come across bugs or errors on the trading platform as it was developed with the latest technology. It offers a lot of tools of the trade which allow traders to make better evaluations of the asset market and, as a result, make better and smart investment decisions.

You may be thinking that a cutting—edge platform may have a complex interface that will be difficult to use. However, these worries don’t matter with the platform that Pinance offers. This is because the trading platform that you will get with Pinance is designed to have a user-friendly and intuitive interface. This means that you can easily use all the features that Pinance offers. The user-friendly interface of the platform allows new traders to quickly learn how to use the different tools and features that help in making profitable investments. The trading platform is regularly updated and upgraded to make sure that it is not left with any glitching parts that may disturb the flow of trading. The secure platform offered by Pinance makes sure that all traders are able to enjoy its features and services to maximum capacity.

Diverse Account Options

Pinance is a broker that strongly focuses on customer satisfaction. This means that it has taken into account all the factors that it needs to work on to become an accommodating platform for online traders. You will find that Pinance offers a diverse range of account types that traders from different backgrounds can choose from. In total, Pinance provides traders with seven different account options which is a remarkably larger number of account options than most brokers offer. These accounts allow traders to grow with the experience as they range from accounts for new traders to accounts from professional traders.

The first account option that you can choose is the Trail account which is like a training account that first-time traders can pick to get familiar with online trading. This account requires an initial deposit of $300 which is a great cost. This training account allows traders to practice real trading and provides them with the tools that they need to trade effectively. Of course, the profit margin is very low for this account.

The next account option is the Basic account which requires a deposit of $5,000. This may seem like a lot of money but the profit that you will make from this account will be at a much greater profit than what you will earn from brokers that have lower deposit requirements. The account higher than the Basic account is the Trader account. To access this account, the traders need to deposit $10,000. This account is a good option for people who have a little bit of experience in trading. From this tier onwards, you can use the feature of social trading which is a great tool. The account that follows the Trader account is the Pro Plus that requires a deposit of $50,000. It is a great option for serious traders as it offers features that can assist in handling larger investments.

The VIP account is the fifth account option that you can choose. As the name suggests, this account is for special traders only who can afford to invest deposits worth $100,000. Most expert traders who sign up with Pinance choose this option. The remaining accounts are the Millionaire Club and VIP Ultra accounts and are reserved for people who are swimming in millions and make large investments on a daily.

Depending on the type of trading plan that you want, your background, and your expectations, you can choose any of the account options that Pinance has created for its customers. The main thing that Pinance wants to achieve is customer satisfaction and it does that by providing accommodating features to all of its clients,

Impressive Range Of Cryptocurrencies

If you are starting a cryptocurrency trading career and are serious about it, then you should know that it is important to make sure that the broker that you sign up with offers a wide range of it. This is because to become a professional trader, you need to have a diverse trading portfolio, and it is much easier to develop one if your broker supports a wide variety of it.

If your trading firm only allows the trade of a few cryptocurrencies then you need to find different brokers to diversify your portfolio. Another reason why you should select a broker that offers a large variety of assets is that it makes sure that you don’t run out of investment opportunities. Cryptocurrencies often go through periods of high volatility and they often stay at an undesirable market value for long periods of time. In such times, you need to be able to invest in other assets to maintain a proper income. Moreover, with a wider range of assets available for investments, you can practice low-risk trading. Risks are always associated with investments and trading because you don’t know when the market value of your asset will fall. You can reduce how much loss you incur by distributing your investment capital in different assets.

The wide range of cryptocurrencies that Pinance supports the trade of is one of the reasons why it is such a great choice of platform. Pinance is a cryptocurrency broker that allows you to trade a large variety of cryptocurrencies including major ones such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as minor ones. The problem when you sign up with a broker that only has a few assets is that it majorly focuses on the major currencies which are not always in the trader’s financial reach. This can be good for people who are interested in trading with the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin but it’s not a good trading condition for new traders.

You will notice that among the large variety of assets that you can trade with this broker, it has included the trade of privacy-centered cryptocurrencies such as Monero (XMR). Pinance allows traders to also mine their own cryptocurrencies through its mining tool which is a great feature. People can generate their own currencies at a cost and then sell them for larger profits. Choosing to sign up with Pinance will bring you a lot of profits which is what everyone wants when they start online trading.

Leveraged Trading

If you are a trader with experience in trading, then you must know how advantageous trading with leverages is. For those who don’t know, leverage trading is when the brokerage firm that you have signed up with helps you with investments by contributing some money. This means that you can invest in assets that are outside your current financial range since the brokerage firm will be paying a significant amount of it. I hope you can picture the benefits that trading with leverages brings to the traders.

Trading with leverages allows people to invest in assets that are outside their financial range which in turn helps them get major profits. Of course, the brokerage firm gets a share of the profit. However, the cut that you make is far bigger than what you would have made by investing in a smaller asset. Leverage trading allows people to reach their financial goals faster as well. Pinance supports leveraged trading with all the cryptocurrencies that it supports. This means that you can invest in larger amounts of cryptocurrencies than what you can usually afford. The minimum leverage that Pinance offers is 100 whereas it goes as high as 1:300 which is really impressive.

You may come across brokers that offer extremely high leverage such as 1:1000 but you should be wary of those brokers. Just remember that trading with leverage is a risky game because along with the promise of high profits, you should also expect major losses since you will be investing in assets much larger than your capacity. This is because many times, scammers lure unsuspecting victims to sign up with them by offering extremely good, yet superficial, trading conditions. Moreover, you will find that a lot of firms don’t even offer leverage because of the risk that is associated with it. Just because something is risky, it doesn’t mean that it should be avoided at all costs.

Uncompromised Security

People are hesitant to try their hand at online trading because of stories about how other people lost their money by investing it online. Let me clear one thing for you and that is that most of the time the victims of those stories put themselves in that position. They don’t pay attention to the security protocols that the broker implements into its system or check the broker’s history to see if it has ever been blacklisted.

Hackers often attempt to get into the database systems of online brokerage firms because they contain a lot of valuable data in them. This data includes information such as your name, date of birth, nationality, age, and other confidential proofs of identity such as copies of government-issued identity cards, billing address and address of residence, bank account details, etc. These pieces of information fall under the category of KYC documents which will be discussed in the next section. This information can be extremely valuable to hackers as they can use it to steal your identity or sell it to people who may want to cause you harm. This is why it is important to make sure that the firm that you sign up with has strong security protocols to ensure that you are safe from such threats. You should also make sure to run a background check on the broker before deciding to create an account with it.

Pinance has implemented incredible security protocols that ensure that its system is safe from all kinds of hackers and viruses. The firm heavily relies on encryption software as a security protocols and has implanted the best instant encryption software to keep your data safe. Encrypted data is when all the data that you enter in the firm’s system is converted into a series of numbers and symbols. Encrypted data can travel throughout all lines of internet and not be accessible to anyone. This way your data remains protected while it is in the broker’s system and is useless for hackers.

Moreover, the company has implemented strong firewalls and protective software on the system to make sure that it is protected from all hacking attempts. You can trust that your information and your money will be safe with Pinance.

Regulations

I want you to always remember this one thing when you are looking for an online brokerage firm to sign up with. And that is to always check the firm’s regulatory status before agreeing to their terms and conditions. Regulations are extremely important because they determine whether a broker should be trusted. Regulations are an observing agency that monitors the broker to make sure that it is dealing with everything under the financial rules and regulations of trade in the particular region. They make sure that the brokerage firm is not doing any illegal activities or suspicious acts that may cause harm to its customers.

As more and more people are developing an interest in online trading, the internet has been introduced to a plethora of online trading firms. The hazard of this is that the large number of brokerage firms is allowing scams and fraudulent schemes to disguise themselves as trading companies. So, you need to be able to differentiate between a fraud and a legit broker. You can ensure whether a firm is legit or not is by checking its regulatory status. Scams and schemes are not regulated and are identified as offshore brokers. You should stay far away from such companies because they will bring you nothing but harm.

Pinance is a fully regulated brokerage firm with a valid regulatory license. This means that you can trust Pinance and trade and invest in cryptocurrencies using it without any fear. As a part of the regulatory requirements, Pinance is compliant with the KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) policies. These acronyms should immediately put you at ease in regards to your security if you know anything about trading. The KYC policy is implemented to make sure that a person is not trading with a fake account. Fake accounts can be used when someone is trading with stolen identity and may cause harm to the other person. The KYC policy is the reason why you need to submit so much information about yourself to the broker during registration.

On the other hand, the AML policy ensures that no illegal currency exchanges are being performed by the trader or the broker. Since fiat currency has different values in different countries, people can convert their deposit money into other currencies to get exchange rate profit. The AML policy prevents these kinds of illegal transactions.

Reliable Customer Support

It is important to be aware of the important role that the customer support department plays in your overall experience of trading. When you are a newly hired employee, you are usually assigned to someone with more experience than you to teach you the ropes of things. The customer support department plays a similar role in that it has to guide you and answer all the questions that you have about the trading firm’s environment. This is because when you sign up with a broker, you are entering into a completely different environment which means that you will have many questions about how things are done. There is also the issue of not understanding how some features of the website are handled.

Many brokers and exchanges offer detailed FAQs to cover all the basic topics that people may have. However, in case that section is not able to cover those areas, they need to be able to get in touch with customer support. When people talk about the quality of customer support that they are getting, I can’t help but compare it with what Pinance is offering me.

Pinance has made customer satisfaction as its main goals and to ensure that it offers an active and reliable customer support department. The brokerage firm has first and foremost made sure that its customer support services are active 24/7. This means that you don’t have to wait long hours to hear back on your queries. This is a really impressive feature because people trading from different time zones often have to wait until the working hours of the headquarters location of the broker begin to hear back on their queries. In addition to the near-instant replies, the responses that you get to your queries are given out in very simple words to eliminate chances of confusion. You can get in touch with Pinance via emails or phone calls. You can also chat with them from their website feature.

The constant support that Pinance offers is among the main reasons why it is such a trustworthy platform.

Concluding Thoughts

Everyone wants to start off their trading career on the right foot and the only way to do that is by signing up with a good brokerage firm. Pinance is among the choices that you will be extremely happy to choose because it offers nearly ideal trading conditions to traders. Whether you are a new trader just starting your journey or a professional one looking for a better trading environment, Pinance is the way to go. I have been an active investor and trader of cryptocurrencies and I can say that my experience with Pinance has been marginally better than what I experienced with other trading platforms.

So, if you are looking for a broker that provides you with the best quality of all the features that you need in a cost effective way, then you should definitely choose Pinance. Whether you decide to choose this platform for investing in cryptocurrencies or not is up to you but you should at least put Pinance of your list of potential names to choose from.