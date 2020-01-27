“Our network stats are all good, we have a very stable and reliable network.” Yet, why do on average 40% of customers churn because of network quality issues? Communications service providers (CSPs) that approach network and service performance from a customercentric perspective recognize there is plenty of room for improvement. Global digital competition is intense and customers are more tech-savvy than ever, willing to quickly switch to new providers that deliver a better service.

The network is your product. How well do you understand the customer experience?

The majority of service providers still rely on fragmented and static tools and processes for network and application monitoring. Current tools and systems fail to understand the customer experience, because they work in silos, frequently covering only a segment of the network, and completely miss visibility into the service and application layer.

The network is all green yet customers are still calling in with complaints. These calls to customer care and preventable truck rolls directly impact the bottom line.

The issues will only grow in complexity as 5G rolls out with the introduction of on-demand network slices and service chains. These new functions require end-to-end service lifecycle monitoring with timely and accurate quality measurements.

The sheer amount of data that will need to be collected, collated, altered, cleaned, organized, correlated, visualized, and ultimately understood is mind blowing. It will no longer be feasible for operations teams to manage all the data, alerts, events, and tickets generated.

Skylight performance analytics

With Skylight, you can drive operational performance and business results. There is untapped value in the performance data generated by your network, services and applications. Hidden in this data is the fuel you need to run your business, optimize your operations and generate revenue.

Modern approaches to application and network performance management need analytics to make sense of the billions of data points being generated per day, in order to have timely visibility into how the network is performing and how customers are experiencing service quality.

The Skylight performance analytics platform was designed from the ground up using the best cloud, open source, and machine learning technologies. It scales to handle the growing volumes of network traffic—providing a unified end-to-end view of network performance, how applications and services are behaving, and the impact on customer experience.

Analyze, monitor and search through any kind of performance management telemetry data in real time to prevent and predict issues before they impact customer experience.

Ingest, enrich, and correlate data from multiple sources using the Skylight analytics cloud platform to uncover ‘invisible’ network issues and identify the root cause of service problems.

Investigate and explore any ‘data source’ at the point of query (when the user needs it), rather than data ingest (when you get the data), which delivers flexibility and dramatically reduces costs in terms of storage.

Benefits

Maximize performance with real-time network and service visibility

Detect and resolve persistent network and service issues

Discover hidden anomalies using machine learning

Solve customer-impacting issues faster

Deliver superior customer experience

Promote performance data collaboration across teams

Business challenges? Get the answers with Skylight

Engineering:

Is my network performance improving or degrading?

Can I speed up troubleshooting and detect hidden anomalies?

How can I use predictive analytics for capacity planning? •Can I start to automate fixes for known recurring issues?

Operations:

How can I quickly determine the origin of network and service issues, and best address them?

Can I reduce mean time to identify and resolve issues?

How many hours can I save on manual investigations and reporting?

Product:

Can I test and monitor how services will perform on the network prior to launching?

How can I find issues before my customers do?

• Is there a way to visualize service performance KPIs, usage behavior and customer experience?

Customer experience (CX):

Can I stream ‘clean’ network and service performance data and KPIs directly into customer care portals?

Is it possible to get real-time reporting on serious issues to proactively inform customers and reduce churn?

Can I correlate network and service performance data with customer data to understand quality of experience (QoE)?

Big data analytics:

Can I stream ‘clean’ performance data and enriched KPIs into other systems like Splunk or Hadoop?

How can I get visibility into network infrastructure impact on application and service issues and customer experience?

Is it possible to correlate network operational intelligence with other machine data to improve business processes?

Capabilities