Several companies are quite successful and are long ahead of others using artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies. What are the differences between these companies and the rest? Which one is more effective and successful, which trend and technical path should an organization follow? Like it is with everything else in life, there are no hard-and-fast rules to what’s certainly going to work for a specific firm. Testing is learning, just like with other things.

Each company has an IT department or an IT guy, who is responsible for the smooth running of their technical operations. There is an ever-present pressure on company heads not to get left out from modern, innovative technologies that enable them to stand out in the market. Among the new technologies which have arisen in recent years are cloud, blockchain, SEO, inbound marketing, big data, drones and robots, and of course AI, and its various uses like RPA, NLP, and ML. These are such advanced technologies, that our earlier IT guy we called earlier in case of problems, cannot solve anymore…

Management decisions can be challenging

​​Often it is a matter of applying solutions and tools that have a significant impact on the entire operation, therefore management decisions, capacities, and the cooperation of the entire organization may be necessary for the successful implementation. This requires a very comprehensive perspective, which poses a special challenge to day-to-day operations and project management.

On the other hand, it is challenging to measure the return on investment in the case of artificial intelligence. Applying AI solutions isn’t identical to replacing an engine with a stronger one, or a bearing with a more durable one. It’s more of a complete technology shift than switching from diesel to electric cars, but even this analogy is improper. So what measure should a responsible head of company take into account, when deciding next to AI technology? How to make optimal use of the increasingly frequent disruptive technologies?

Integrating AI-based technology in your organization

According to the experience of international AI professionals, here are what you should consider:

A responsible colleague that manages AI processes. The first point of contact related to all AI matters; this colleague must be passionate about AI technology, building up all its operations, and following up on all the processes involved. He doesn’t have to be a decision-maker within the firm or have developer skills, it’s enough if he is dedicated. Some of the AI projects can easily become fluid, therefore someone highly critical, smart, and committed, who can also see through processes quickly, is inevitable in this role. Dealing with the challenges of AI technology is more complex along with longer-term processes than traditional IT processes.

The controversial aspects of building AI processes effectively. Even though we just mentioned how crucial it is to be able to take the pressure of uncertainties, in the long run, you should also bear in mind that it is worth striving to have some visible results, as a measurable effect, the earliest possible. Independent of the comprehensive and cross-cutting attitude that leads to the successful application of AI. This builds trust between the AI consulting and development team and the partner company. Seeing the results also encourages colleagues, even if it is a tiny result. The big projects are more time-consuming, so every small and quick success can be a source of much-needed achievement on the long rocky road.

External resources should be preferred over internal ones. We know very few domestic companies where it may be realistic to assign their capacity for AI development. It’s no coincidence that both corporate governance and cloud applications are mostly implemented through consulting into your organization’s IT processes. The consultant-developer connection is an indefinite, ever-increasing trust-based work relationship underpinned by confidentiality agreements, while the internal colleague can switch to the competition at any time. This is why it may be worthwhile to turn to specialists for new technologies.

The identity of an AI firm. During building this process, an organization automatically becomes an AI company over time, with the rapid application of new technologies. This is in sharp contrast to the approach that is still often present in the market, which considers AI to be an IT project, like moving systems to the cloud, developing security protocols, and so on.

Company management can successfully use AI if it is not looking to find a product or problem-specific solution, and it does not want to think of it as a transactional kind of development. It’s not a manufacturable thing that can be handed over in a box; it’s much more like an organizational transformation. The external partner and the company need to work together to develop and invent products, from the simplest to the most complex. This process can never be outsourced in its entirety. The company also needs to change a little bit in the process of becoming an AI firm.

Technological development and competition are the major driving forces of today. There is a growing need for more information and balance, but most importantly human and social awareness and dedication that ensure that artificial intelligence developments take place in the interests of our civilization. A serious concern is the loss of confidence worldwide.

The existing capitalist society is shaken, and there is an autocratic social class that appears to advance technologically and use artificial intelligence more consciously at the moment. Democratic societies often lack the knowledge of the type of artificial intelligence they need.

It is of utmost importance to supplement debates related to AI with conscious deeds, from a societal and political viewpoint.