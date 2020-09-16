Provenir, a leading risk analytics software company, today announced Flexiplan as a new client in San Salvador, El Salvador. Flexiplan is a motorcycle lending company that provides financial solutions to help clients improve their day-to-day activities across three key areas: mobility, productivity, and quality of life.

In the pursuit of growing its business, Flexiplan chose Provenir to meet all of its credit risk decisioning needs including real-time loan approval, automation, and easy API integration. With more efficient decisioning processes, Flexiplan will be able to more effectively manage risk, giving it the agility to respond to its customers through its digital platform and point of sale.

Tito Gutiérrez, Country Director of Flexiplan, emphasized: “At Flexiplan we believe that flexible credit, enabled by the modern technology, is a powerful tool that promotes commerce and a better quality of life for consumers. With its best-in-class technology for global financial companies, Provenir will be one of our strategic partners helping us operationalize risk models and provide real-time solutions to the market.”

Gabriela Herrera, Business Development Manager for Latin America, highlighted: “We are delighted to have Flexiplan as our first client in El Salvador. It is a pleasure to help them replace the manual processes and support its digitization journey. Provenir’s powerful Platform will not just power automation of the risk decisioning process in real time to approve loans in milliseconds, but will also drive business growth. Companies like Flexiplan represent a great opportunity for Provenir and we are happy to have them as part of our expansion in Latin America.”

Provenir—through its innovative product—helps startups, Fintechs, and financial institutions with the digital transformation process. In the case of Flexiplan, it will help mitigating credit risk, as well as improving the loan approval rate for motorcycle financing.