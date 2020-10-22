Provenir, a leading risk analytics software company, today announced that will partner with Estudia Mas to automate and digitize the risk decisioning process for educational financing.

Estudia Mas – a Fintech specializing in providing credit to students– chose Provenir to meet all of its credit risk decisioning needs: reduce risk, approve loans in real-time, expand data use beyond traditional credit bureaus, and replace the manual process of conducting interviews to make the right risk decisions. Through digitization, Estudia Mas seeks to increase the approval rate, and therefore, the access to education for many young people, in addition to growing its business.

“Estudia Mas is looking to transform the education and the consumer credit industry. The Provenir platform will enable us to turn our process into a totally digital, efficient, and personalized one with a high sense of social responsibility. This will allow us to reach any corner of the world, giving us the opportunity to make an online application and receive feedback immediately,” said Rodrigo Reynoso Wilde, Director of Finance and Operations at Estudia Mas.

“At Provenir we are committed to accelerating the digitization and automation of risk decisioning processes. With our platform, we will support Estudia Mas to approve credit in real time, thus guaranteeing an openness towards innovation, global expansion, transformation and growth in the educational financing business. We are very excited to have Estuda Mas as our first client in Mexico, we know that it will be the starting point to revolutionize the educational loan market”, stated Gabriela Herrera, Business Development Manager – Latin America at Provenir.