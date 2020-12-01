Provenir , a leading risk analytics software company, today announced that it will partner with Exitus Credit to digitize the risk decisioning processes and achieve greater automation and independence.

Exitus Credit – a leading Mexican financial company that provides credit solutions for consumers – acquires a Provenir license to operationalize risk models in a more efficient way, grant loans in real time, make better risk decisions and create new business rules in a second stage. With this implementation, Exitus Credit seeks to establish itself as a 100% digital company, in addition to growing its business and guaranteeing easy access to credit for multiple sectors of society: retirees, students, employees, women and more.

Alejandro Paez Eusebio, Director of Credit and Collections at Exitus Credit, highlighted: “New technologies have revolutionized the financial sector, so their adoption has allowed a rapprochement between finance companies and clients. For this reason, at Exitus Credit we believe and create strategic alliances that help improving the service with our clients and that´s why we entered into a commercial alliance with Provenir, an expert company that provides risk solutions through technology. We are very happy and satisfied with the opportunity of working together to manage risk models, optimize approval time in our origination service and consolidate Exitus Credit as a leading 100% digital financial company.”

“We are happy to continue expanding our operations in Mexico and to have key clients such as Exitus Credit. The innovative Provenir Platform will help Exitus Credit manage risk decisioning processes in real time, thus guaranteeing greater agility and independence in decision making. At Provenir, we are extremely committed to our clients, since, through digitization, we collaborate to achieve better financial inclusion in Latin America,” stated Gabriela Herrera, Provenir’s Business Development Manager for Latin America.