Provenir , a leader in risk decisioning and data analytics software, today announced new data integration partnerships with alternative scoring provider CredoLab and data vendors Kompli-Global, and Ekata. The partnerships empower financial services organizations to rapidly incorporate KYC, fraud, identity, and credit risk data into decisioning processes using the prebuilt integrations within Provenir’s low-code user interface.

“Our partnerships with CredoLab, Kompli-Global, and Ekata are an incredibly exciting step towards creating a data ecosystem within our cloud technology that our clients can leverage to rapidly integrate a huge variety of data into their decisioning processes.” Said Kerry Cleary, Head of Data Partnerships at Provenir , “And while Provenir’s integration capabilities have led the industry for many years, a feat that we’re immensely proud of, the integrations with our fantastic new partners take ease and speed of data access to a whole new level, reducing time to market and accelerating innovation.”

CredoLab, a global provider of credit risk scorecards, uses alternative data to improve decisioning accuracy for lenders, “A lack of data for assessing the credit risk of individuals is among the biggest problems faced by consumer lenders today,” said Peter Barcak, CEO & Founder, CredoLab, “We at CredoLab work with banks and lenders to address this very problem, making underwriting more inclusive and accessible, increasing financial inclusion, and, ultimately, improving people’s lives. To bolster our ability to help lenders make better credit decisions, CredoLab has joined forces with Provenir to bring cell phone and web data-based credit scoring to their clients so they can better identify creditworthy consumers. Together, we address the need for an alternative credit risk assessment that complements and improves the traditional credit decisioning process. Our partnership with Provenir is a giant leap towards achieving our mission of better credit decisions globally. We are excited about the progress we’ve made with Provenir and are eager to accomplish much more together.”

Kompli-Global, an industry-leading provider of corporate due-diligence solutions, offers extensive support for KYC, ID validation, and sanction checking processes, “We have invested heavily in proprietary technology that uses Augmented Intelligence technology to do the heavy lifting in the fight against financial crime and the challenges surrounding AML regulatory compliance. This is supported by highly experienced fraud prevention experts. This combination of technology and highly experienced human intelligence provides clients with the comprehensive and timely insight they need,” Said Martin Pashley, Chief Operating Officer at Kompli-Global, “We are delighted to be partnering with Provenir; this opens up a new channel for us to reach more customers that will benefit from this data insight.”

Ekata, an innovative provider of cross-border identity verification, uses real-time data to simplify customer onboarding and rapidly identify fraud, “We are thrilled to be working with Provenir on their Marketplace to better support financial services customers,” said Kushal Shah, Senior Vice President, Global Product & International Expansion at Ekata. “Ekata’s dynamic PII data covers 238 countries and territories around the world, helping global customers improve authorization rates, reduce chargebacks, while simultaneously fighting fraud. We have had great success jointly serving marquee fintech customers and look forward to how this partnership, specifically with its ease of integration, will help us support even more customers.”