Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced that RETN, a fast-growing independent Eurasian network service provider, has selected Accedian Skylight to monitor its network and services with continuous microsecond-level performance visibility.

RETN operates its own end-to-end 73,000 km Eurasian fiber network with more than 300 on-net PoPs, running across Europe and onwards to Asia and North America. They provide a comprehensive portfolio of connectivity services to carriers, ISPs, content providers, and multinational enterprises. RETN’s offer includes high-speed, long-distance connectivity, IP transit services, Internet access and VPN, Cloud connect, colocation, and DDoS protection services, among other services.

Linking all major locations in commercial and financial hubs between Europe and Asia, RETN required improved performance monitoring visibility across its network in order to ensure predictable low latency and high service availability for its customers.

To achieve this, they deployed Accedian’s Skylight at key customer locations across their network. Skylight enabled RETN to establish continuous end-to-end performance visibility, service creation and demarcation, microsecond traffic shaping and full traffic management – all in real time and at high volume.

“Our network coverage, technical expertise and fast service delivery make us stand out from the competition in all territories we operate. Meeting customer’s requirements in low latency and high service availability is another key competitive advantage for us and the main driving force for continuous investments in our network,” said Andrey Gazizov, Deputy CTO at RETN. “Accedian’s Skylight turned out to be a fantastic solution, and deployed easily as a subscription service, providing us with new levels of end-to-end performance visibility.”

“Supplied with necessary automation and analytics tools to support efficient performance management and network operations, Skylight continuously monitors our network in an extremely granular manner which gives us the macro view of our network and deeper insight when we need it, helping speed up issue resolution,” Gazizov continued. “We can detect and fix previously hidden microbursts and other issues even faster, so that our customers can enjoy uninterrupted services and focus fully on their core business needs.”

“With Skylight, RETN gains truly comprehensive network visibility that allows them to deliver carrier-grade connectivity with high performance expectations and premium service level agreements: this is critical for service providers that aim to put customer experience first and provide a high quality of service,” said Gerhard Auer, Vice President of Sales for the EMEA region at Accedian.