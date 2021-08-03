Cryptocurrencies have taken the world of online sports betting by storm. They are becoming more popular than the more traditional types of payment due to their biggest and most important advantage. Anonymity. Protecting your privacy is a must in today’s modern world. And we see more and more online users going for the extra level of security that only cryptocurrencies can offer.

One of the cryptocurrencies becoming more popular lately is Ethereum. Ethereum sports betting has been on the rise and it’s not stopping to rule the world of online sports. It’s a blockchain platform with its own cryptocurrency called Ether and has its own programming language Solidity. As a blockchain network, Ethereum is completely decentralized which makes it an even better opportunity to protect the privacy of its users. There are many things that Ethereum can be used for and one of them is also online trading. You can trade in all types of cryptocurrencies in Crypto Exchanges and we have compared the ones that provide the highest levels of anonymity for you to enjoy.

What you need to know about crypto trading

Investing or trading in Ethereum or other types of cryptocurrencies can be intimidating at first. There is frequent news about scams and people losing money. While this is true, and many scams have happened and continue to happen, it has never been so simple to invest in and safely trade in cryptocurrency as it is today. As a cryptocurrency, Ethereum is second in market value only to Bitcoin, as of May 2021.

Unlike the Bitcoin blockchain, the Ethereum blockchain was not created to support a cryptocurrency. The Ether cryptocurrency was created to provide an in-house currency for applications built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum has wider ambitions. It wants to be a platform for all kinds of applications that can store information safely.

The majority of modern internet users value their privacy. They choose the crypto industry to get anonymous services. Crypto users can transfer their money and buy various goods or services without a third party. While there are many cryptocurrency exchanges out there, not everyone can offer you complete anonymity. In addition, you may come across an unreliable service that steals your digital coins and sells your private information to scammers. So, be sure to always look for the crack and any possible weaknesses when doing online trading. In order to avoid that from happening to you check the list below.

Coinbase

This is the most popular and widely used cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. It was founded in 2012 and is a fully licensed and regulated exchange. So it will provide a high level of security to all your investments. But their negative side is that the fees to using Coinbase can be a little high and the user doesn’t control his wallet keys. Still, you will get a sense of added security because it’s highly regulated. And there have been no controversies about using Coinbase in the past.

Binance

Binance exchange was founded in 2017 with a strong focus on alternative coin trading. It offers more than 100 different trading pairs between different cryptocurrencies. It also provides lower fees when compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges which is a definite advantage to have.

That is one of the reasons why it started to dominate the global exchange market, taking up a significant portion of crypto trading volume each day.

Binance is suited to people who would like to trade or invest in lesser-known altcoins. Binance offers more than 50 different cryptocurrencies to trade and is a good option for anyone who wants more advanced charting than most other exchanges. The features, charting abilities, and data that come with your account are truly impressive, especially when you consider their reasonable fees.

Bisq

Bisq is a software that you can download and offers peer-to-peer decentralized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exchanges. It can’t be taken down, and only the user has the ability to control his own funds. Bisq is very much different from Coinbase. It’s accessible to anyone with a computer or a smartphone and there is no registration process.

This makes it very suitable for those looking for an extra level of privacy or anyone avoiding using their government-issued identification. Bisq offers trading of several different fiat currencies including USD, as well as Bitcoin, and a number of other cryptocurrencies.

There are millions of people in the world who do not have access to bank accounts or means to trade because their countries may not have the proper financial infrastructure, or the individuals may not have government-issued identification. Bitcoin, used in tandem with a decentralized exchange like Bisq, can be a good solution in these cases.

Godex.io

If you need a proven anonymous cryptocurrency exchange, this is the platform to look out for. She has been offering her services since 2017. Currently, this exchange has many positive reviews from thousands of users proving its fairness and reliability.

The platform supports more than 200 different digital coins. The processing time for the application is up to 30 minutes. After that, users can get the cryptocurrency they want. The website offers a pleasant interface that allows you to monitor all of your transactions. In addition, there is no verification process on this crypto exchange. The platform keeps the names of its customers under lock and key. There is also an attractive affiliate program and bonus

We have given you a choice of the most regulated but also the most anonymous cryptocurrency exchanges. There are things that you need to be aware of when choosing one. When there is a potential to make money there are also people that will try to scam you. So just make sure to use a reliable exchange that has your chosen cryptocurrency on offer and you won’t go wrong. Even if you are dealing with large or small amounts, using your common sense is a must.

The same thing goes when you are choosing a crypto online sports betting site. And look after Ethereum. We are expecting some pretty great things to happen in the future. You don’t want to miss it all out.