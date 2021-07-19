RIYADH: Geidea, the largest financial technology (fintech) company in Saudi Arabia by market share, said that industry heavyweight Nick Ogden had joined its board of directors.

“We are proud to have the global financial sector expert Nick Ogden join our board of directors,” Geidea tweeted. “He is the founder @Worldpay_Global and @clear‐bank and other international financial companies, who will be a great addition to our team.”

Ogden has founded several major names within the financial services sector, including Europe’s largest global payment processing company Worldpay and ClearBank, the UK’s first clearing bank to launch in more than 250 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Ogden said: “I am delighted to be joining Geidea at such a pivotal stage in its growth and expansion. Geidea is a dynamic organization that has already made a significant mark on the fintech landscape.”

Abdullah Al-Othman, founder and chairman of Geidea, said: “We are excited to bring Ogden on board to the Geidea family. With his wealth of expertise and knowledge in the payments, e-commerce and rapidly evolving regulatory space, he will be an invaluable addition to the company as we continue to expand across the region and broaden Geidea’s payment solutions.”

Founded in 2008 in Riyadh, Geidea has around 500 employees. It services over 60,000 merchants and 200,000 payment terminals in the Kingdom.

Source: Arab News