When Mr Charles D. Fey first created his Liberty Bell slot machine, something often regarded as the world’s first genuinely commercially viable slot machine, the mechanics were incredibly simple.

The slot machine had 3 reels and one pay line, and that was pretty much it, however these days online slots in particular can be outrageously complex and exciting. It just shows how far the technology has come in the 21st century, where online slots with bonus games are seen as boring.

And they are serious too; ask most slot gamblers what they would think of a new slot game that doesn’t have any bonus features and we are pretty sure they definitely wouldn’t be best pleased at all.

Oh yes, slots with some of the best slot offers 2020 are without doubt the standard kind of slot game to find in today’s online slots world, there is simply no denying that. With that in mind keep reading for some of the best slots with bonus games to play.

Rainbow Riches Pick N Mix

Put simply, without Barcrest’s incredible Rainbow Riches series we are almost certain that the popular “luck of the Irish” theme that is everywhere today would be nowhere near as famous or visible. They almost singlehandedly popularised the theme with a succession of great Rainbow Riches slots, and Rainbow Riches Pick N Mix is by far the pick of the bunch.

This is mainly because of the fact that it gives gamblers the chance to choose a combination of 3 of the previous bonus rounds found across the Rainbow Riches series, something that can result in a crazy RTP of 99% too. You will rarely find an online slot with more bonus game potential than Rainbow Riches Pick N Mix, and for this reason it is undoubtedly one of the best bonus online slot games to play in the world.

Centurion

The Ancient Roman themed slot game Centurion truly wowed audiences upon its release a couple of years ago, with a relatively new developer called Inspired Gaming proving its worth almost immediately with this spellbinding online slot game. The first thing you will notice about Centurion is its outrageously clear and HD graphics, something that makes it a dream to play even if you are losing.

But here’s the thing: you won’t often be losing at Centurion, because it has a whole load of outrageous bonus games. In fact, there are four unique and bespokely created mini-game bonus features in this game, and the pay outs from them can be absolutely bonkers. Take the Prizes on Parade bonus, for instance, that can hit gamblers with multipliers of over 5000x.

Vikings Go To Hell

Yggdrasil aren’t as old as some of the long running online slot developers around these days, however they have quickly asserted themselves as one of the best at it. Vikings Go To Hell is one of the main reasons why, as hilarious themed slot game that has an incredible bonus round in which the Viking characters descend into the depths of hell for an all out battle!