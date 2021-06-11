Wigs are not just a lifestyle but also a necessity. Many cancer patients need wigs to cover their baldness, ensuring their self-confidence doesn’t drop drastically post-therapy. Today, thanks to the Internet we can buy any wig we like. For example, we can buy a blonde wig in just a few clicks and within a few days, it will arrive at our home.

What is the density of a wig?

The density of a wig is a criterion to take into account when choosing your wig. The average density is 100%. For a natural effect, choose a density of 100 to 130%. For an effect with a lot of volume and curly hair, a density of 150 to 200% should be considered. Finally, if you want to give your hairstyle a very light appearance, a density of 50 to 80% is desirable. It is the natural density of the elderly.

What price for my wig?

The price of wigs varies widely. It largely depends on the nature of the fibers, their length and the quality of the cup. Depending on your situation, reimbursement possibilities will be possible. Make sure you buy only from trusted places. If you’re going to buy online, we have a recommendation based on our years of experience in searching for different types of wigs. You can buy headband wigs, colored wigs, body wave hair bundles, and many more.

The cost of a wig

For a synthetic, short or long, count 100 to 700 dollars on average.

A semi-natural wig is available from 450 dollars.

A natural wig can be found from 600 dollars.

What we do not recommend doing with your hair prosthesis

Some practices are not recommended, such as sleeping with your wig on, because you will accelerate its wear. Swimming is also contraindicated. Indeed, chlorine, salt but also the sun degrade and discolor the fiber. Sports practice is possible, under certain conditions.

Protect your wig from heat sources. The use of the hair dryer and straightener will alter the fiber. Just like hair products (gel, hairspray, classic shampoo).

Limit friction especially with clothing as far as possible. Avoid wearing a scarf. However, if conditions dictate it, prefer silk or satin ones.

Best practices to adopt and advice on how to maintain it

The maintenance of your wig should be regular. Wash it with an extra mild sulfate-free shampoo (and better if it’s for colored hair). Do not apply shampoo directly to your wig. Let it soak in water mixed with shampoo. We recommend washing it every two weeks depending on your use. To protect your wig, you can complete the wash with a conditioner adapted to its fiber. Apply it on the ends. It closes the hair cuticle, thus protecting it from external aggressions.

How to brush / dry / store it?

If you need to style your wig and it gets wet, do it with your fingers. Do not twist it to dry it but dab it gently. Untangle your wig when it is dry. Do not rub it with a towel. To brush your wig start with the tips (from the tips to the roots). Dry it on a head holder so as not to deform it and allow it to breathe. Once dry, protect your wig from light and dust by storing it in a box.

Relieve the need to wear a wig

To make wearing your wig more comfortable, you can use a bamboo undershirt. The liner will bring you comfort and increase the life of your hair prosthesis by not subjecting it directly to the scalp. To relieve yourself of wearing your wig in the evening, practice scalp care. A massage with vegetable oils to revascularize and hydrate your scalp will be welcome. You can add a few drops of essential oils depending on the desired effects. Here are some examples: true lavender for its soothing effects, tea tree to relieve irritation, Ylang Ylang to simulate hair growth.

Some of the questions above are important to answer before you actually spend some money on a wig. Hopefully this article can be useful for you. Thanks for reading and happy buying!