The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will deliver a keynote address during CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event. Sievert’s keynote will discuss 5G innovations for consumers, businesses and thought leadership – and spotlight a look into the future of how these advancements are enabling people to work, communicate and learn more efficiently.

“As we return to in-person events, we look forward to convening innovators and business leaders from around the world who will showcase how technology impacts and improves every facet of our daily lives,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “The pace of innovation has accelerated over the last 18 months, and the rapid roll-out of 5G will only increase the momentum. There’s so much excitement in this space and for the first time, we welcome Mike Sievert to our keynote stage to share more about T-Mobile’s vision for fueling 5G innovation.”

5G is the key ingredient driving the future of many industries – from telecommunications and healthcare to transportation and smart cities – and will eventually underpin the global economy. CES 2022 will showcase these technologies and bring together industry advocates, including Mike Sievert, to share insights on the where 5G is headed.

“The last year has shown us the critical role connectivity plays in our lives – for consumers, businesses and society as a whole,” said Sievert. “As the nation’s 5G leader, T-Mobile is driving a transformation in wireless communications. I can’t wait to keynote CES 2022 and showcase new ways this 5G network is unleashing game-changing innovations both now and in the future!”

As CMO, COO and now CEO of T-Mobile, Sievert leads a customer-crazed team of disruptors and innovators, working tirelessly over the last eight years to change the rules of wireless, resulting in T-Mobile becoming the fastest-growing company in the industry. As CEO, Sievert is unrelentingly focused on supercharging the successful Un-carrier strategy to deliver both the best value and best network in wireless and building a company and culture that is world-famous for putting customers first.

CES returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. This is the first CES 2022 keynote announcement, as CES heads back to Las Vegas for an in-person event . The CES keynote schedule will be updated regularly as keynote speakers are announced. Top visionaries and thought leaders will speak and share insights on premiere technologies during CES 2022. The keynotes will be viewed in-person in Las Vegas and accessed across the globe through the digital experience, giving the world a front row seat to experience the future of technology.