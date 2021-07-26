Tailor Brands, a NYC- and Tel Aviv, Israel-based shop platform enabling freelancers and small businesses to launch and operate using AI tools, raised $50m in Series C funding.

The round was led by strategic investor GoDaddy Inc., with additional participation from OurCrowd and existing investors Pitango Growth, Mangrove Capital Partners, Armat Group, Disruptive VC, and serial entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt.

The company, which has raised a total of $70 million since its founding in 2015, intends to use the funds to accelerate its ability to serve small businesses with a broader set of capabilities offered on its platform by increasing investment in R&D and expanding marketing efforts.

Founded in 2015 by Yali Saar, Tom Lahat, and Nadav Shatz, Tailor Brands is a one-stop shop business creation platform for small and micro businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. The platform streamlines brand design and business set up and helps business owners launch and grow their business with ease.

The platform serves as an ecosystem for businesses that guides them through designing a logo, building a website, creating social media content and even printing merchandise by replacing the entire range of fragmented solutions needed to launch a business.

Tailor Brands currently has over 700,000 new businesses starting their journey on the platform every month, and triple digit annual growth.

Source: Tailor Brands